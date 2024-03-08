Best Kaltura Downloader: 5 Reliable Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In my quest to find the best Kaltura downloader software, I tested over 20 applications.

Only 5 made the final cut and I’ve reviewed them so you can easily choose the one that suits you best.

Let’s roll in:

YT Saver is highly efficient and user-friendly software, and I put it on top of my list because of its powerful features and easy customization.

This app can download videos from over 10,000 platforms and convert them to over 20 different formats, like MP4, MOV, WMV, AVI, MP3, M4A, MKA, and more.

The app also includes a built-in browser. You can use it to navigate to specific videos from Kaltura and even add shortcuts with some of your favorite download sources.

The Turbo-fast mode ensures that your downloads will be done quickly and in high quality.

YT Saver also supports batch downloads, in case you want to get entire playlists at once. This feature also ensures that you can download entire playlists at once.

The user-friendly interface makes the software accessible even if you’re a complete beginner.

Pros

Downloads video from over 10,000 platforms

Converts videos to 20 formats

Includes a built-in browser

Turbo-fast mode for speedy downloads

It has a simple and effective interface

Free to try

Cons

The Crop feature only works on YouTube videos

A bit pricey

No mobile app

Get YT Saver

4K Video Downloader is a versatile software that lets you download your favorite videos from Kaltura and share them with your friends even without internet access.

You can easily download videos in up to 8K from various platforms, including YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook, and many other sources.

The tool also supports numerous formats, such as MP4, FLV, F4V, Flv, WebM, MOV, MKV, and more.

The 4K Video Downloader also downloads subtitles and annotations. And the user-friendly interface helps you get your videos in just a few clicks.

Pros

Supports downloading 8K and 360-degree videos

Downloads from multiple platforms

Available on Windows, macOS, and Linux

Supports downloading subtitles and annotations

The user interface is well-designed

Cons

Some of the advanced features are only available in the paid version

Get 4K Video Downloader

VideoProc Converter AI is a comprehensive video downloader with excellent AI-powered video processing tools.

The suite contains everything you need to download, edit, convert, resize, and export your videos from Kaltura. The AI implementation makes the process more intuitive and gives you features like Stabilization, and Super Resolution for the highest video quality.

The software fully supports over 370 input codecs and 420+ output formats, ensuring your videos can play optimally on almost any device.

The video editing tools include useful options like trimming, cutting, merging, adding watermarks, and applying various effects.

What impressed me was the software’s capacity to use AI to upscale videos to 4K/8K, improve FPS, and stabilize any blurry or shaky footage.

Pros

AI-powered video processing solution

Can edit, convert, resize, and adjust 4K/HDR videos

Offers support for over 370 codecs and 420 formats

A variety of editing tools

Includes AI video editing capabilities

The interface is well-designed and offers easy access to options

Cons

Limited free version

Get VideoProc Converter AI

JDownloader is an entirely free and open-source downloader that excels at automating the download process from Kaltura and many other platforms.

You can use it for batch downloads of 10 or more files without issues. However, your PC’s specifications and internet connectivity determine this feature’s limit.

You can also use the app remotely, letting you manage your downloads while on the go.

Even though it’s feature-packed, JDownloader has a user-friendly interface that makes it simple to navigate and use.

However, I put it near the bottom of my list because starting the download process can be slow. Furthermore, it is pretty memory-hungry, so it might not be the best option for older PCs.

Pros

Automatically extracts downloads from the Clipboard

Offers support for a variety of video hosts

Scheduled downloads can be performed

Includes remote control options

It’s free to use

Cons

Annoying ads during installation

Can start the process slowly and is relatively memory-hungry

Get JDownloader

Kaltura’s Downloader is the official built-in tool for downloading videos to your local device.

Although the app doesn’t have the capabilities of the previous software we covered in this list, it still provides a valuable way to download your content.

This app is handy for people who create content with Personal Capture or any other recorder and upload it to Kaltura.

As expected from a built-in feature, it doesn’t require installation. The downside is the lack of advanced features like conversion, editing, upscaling, and more.

To use this app, access the Kaltura platform and check if a download button appears in the right corner of the video.

Pros

Built into the Kaltura app

Easy access to the tool by clicking a button

Allows users to download directly to their preferred device

Cons

It doesn’t include the same level of advanced features

It doesn’t have a video conversion tool

Get Kaltura Video Downloader

How to Download from Kaltura

Here’s how to download your favorite videos from Kaltura, using YT Saver as an example:

Is it Legal to Download from Kaltura?

Downloading content from Kaltura is protected by terms of service and copyright laws. The only way to download content legally is if you own the content or if the owner gives you permission.

Now you have a pretty good idea of what the best Kaltura downloader is. Which one did you pick and what was your experience? Let me know in the comments!