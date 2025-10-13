Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right general ledger software for your PC can be a game-changer for managing your finances efficiently. In 2025, numerous free options are available, each offering a unique set of features to cater to diverse business needs. This article highlights nine of the best free general ledger software solutions for PCs, helping you make an informed decision.

What are the best free general ledger software options for PCs?

Top Free General Ledger Software For PC In 2025?

GnuCash

GnuCash is a free, open-source accounting software suitable for both personal and small business use. It offers double-entry accounting, budgeting tools, and customizable reports. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features make it a solid choice for those new to accounting software. GnuCash helps you track income, expenses, assets, and liabilities, providing a clear picture of your financial health.

GnuCash is particularly helpful for:

Budgeting: Creating and tracking budgets to manage spending.

Creating and tracking budgets to manage spending. Financial Reporting: Generating reports such as balance sheets and income statements.

Generating reports such as balance sheets and income statements. Transaction Management: Recording and categorizing financial transactions.

Key Features:

Double-Entry Accounting

Budgeting Tools

Customizable Reports

Checkbook Management

Pricing: Free

Wave Accounting

Wave Accounting is a cloud-based accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. While it offers a free version with essential accounting features, it also provides paid add-ons for payroll and payment processing. Wave’s intuitive interface and automatic bank reconciliation make it easy to manage your finances. It’s an excellent choice for businesses looking for a simple yet powerful accounting solution.

Wave Accounting excels at:

Invoice Management: Creating and sending professional invoices.

Creating and sending professional invoices. Expense Tracking: Recording and categorizing business expenses.

Recording and categorizing business expenses. Bank Reconciliation: Automatically syncing bank transactions for accurate record-keeping.

Key Features:

Invoice Management

Expense Tracking

Bank Reconciliation

Financial Reporting

Pricing: Free (with paid add-ons for payroll and payment processing)

Manager.io

Manager.io is a free accounting software that offers a desktop version for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It provides a comprehensive set of features, including general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory management. Manager.io is known for its flexibility and scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. Its modular design allows you to enable only the features you need, keeping the interface clean and uncluttered.

Manager.io is useful for:

Inventory Management: Tracking and managing inventory levels.

Tracking and managing inventory levels. Accounts Receivable: Managing customer invoices and payments.

Managing customer invoices and payments. Accounts Payable: Managing vendor bills and payments.

Key Features:

General Ledger

Accounts Receivable

Accounts Payable

Inventory Management

Pricing: Free (Desktop version)

CloudBooks

CloudBooks is a cloud-based accounting and invoicing software designed for small businesses and freelancers. It offers a free plan with limited features, including invoicing, expense tracking, and time tracking. CloudBooks is known for its user-friendly interface and mobile app, making it easy to manage your finances on the go. It’s a great option for businesses looking for a simple and affordable accounting solution.

CloudBooks is best for:

Time Tracking: Tracking billable hours for accurate invoicing.

Tracking billable hours for accurate invoicing. Project Management: Managing projects and tracking related expenses.

Managing projects and tracking related expenses. Client Management: Managing client information and communication.

Key Features:

Invoicing

Expense Tracking

Time Tracking

Project Management

Pricing: Free (Limited features)

ZipBooks

ZipBooks is a free accounting software that offers a range of features, including invoicing, expense tracking, and basic reporting. It’s designed for small businesses and freelancers, providing a simple and intuitive interface. ZipBooks also offers paid plans with advanced features such as automated invoicing and team management.

ZipBooks is particularly helpful for:

Automated Invoicing: Setting up recurring invoices for repeat clients.

Setting up recurring invoices for repeat clients. Team Management: Collaborating with team members on accounting tasks.

Collaborating with team members on accounting tasks. Advanced Reporting: Generating detailed financial reports for analysis.

Key Features:

Invoicing

Expense Tracking

Basic Reporting

Automated Invoicing (Paid Plans)

Pricing: Free (Basic features)

Akaunting

Akaunting is a free, open-source accounting software designed for small businesses. It offers a range of features, including invoicing, expense tracking, and bank reconciliation. Akaunting is known for its modular design and customizable interface, allowing you to tailor the software to your specific needs. It’s a solid choice for businesses looking for a flexible and scalable accounting solution.

Akaunting is useful for:

Multi-Currency Support: Managing transactions in multiple currencies.

Managing transactions in multiple currencies. Customer Portal: Allowing customers to view invoices and make payments online.

Allowing customers to view invoices and make payments online. Vendor Management: Tracking vendor information and managing bills.

Key Features:

Invoicing

Expense Tracking

Bank Reconciliation

Multi-Currency Support

Pricing: Free

SlickPie

SlickPie is a free online accounting software designed for small businesses. It offers features such as invoicing, expense tracking, and bank reconciliation. SlickPie stands out with its automated data entry through receipt scanning, saving time and reducing errors. It’s a user-friendly option for businesses looking for efficient accounting tools.

SlickPie excels at:

Receipt Scanning: Automatically extracting data from receipts for expense tracking.

Automatically extracting data from receipts for expense tracking. Invoice Customization: Creating professional and branded invoices.

Creating professional and branded invoices. Financial Dashboard: Providing a clear overview of your financial performance.

Key Features:

Invoicing

Expense Tracking

Bank Reconciliation

Receipt Scanning

Pricing: Free (Limited transactions)

Zoho Invoice

While Zoho Invoice isn’t a full general ledger software, it offers a robust free plan for invoicing and basic expense tracking, making it suitable for freelancers and very small businesses. It integrates seamlessly with other Zoho products, providing a comprehensive business management solution.

Zoho Invoice is best for:

Invoice Automation: Automating invoice creation and sending.

Automating invoice creation and sending. Payment Reminders: Sending automatic payment reminders to clients.

Sending automatic payment reminders to clients. Client Portal: Providing clients with a portal to view invoices and make payments.

Key Features:

Invoicing

Expense Tracking

Payment Reminders

Client Portal

Pricing: Free (Limited features)

Express Accounts

Express Accounts is a free accounting software for small businesses that offers essential features like accounts payable and receivable, cash flow management, and reporting. It’s available for both Windows and Mac and provides a straightforward interface for easy navigation.

Express Accounts is particularly helpful for:

Cash Flow Management: Tracking cash inflows and outflows.

Tracking cash inflows and outflows. Budgeting: Creating and tracking budgets to manage spending.

Creating and tracking budgets to manage spending. Financial Reporting: Generating reports such as balance sheets and income statements.

Key Features:

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Cash Flow Management

Financial Reporting

Pricing: Free (Limited features)

Feature Comparison

