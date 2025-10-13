Top Printer Software Picks For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right printer software can significantly impact your printing experience on Windows. The best printer software for Windows goes beyond basic printing, offering features like advanced customization, efficient management, and enhanced security. Whether you’re a home user or a business professional, finding the ideal software can streamline your workflow and produce high-quality results.

This article highlights some of the top printer software options available for Windows, detailing their features, benefits, and pricing. We’ll explore software that simplifies printing tasks, improves organization, and provides greater control over your printer.

What Is The Best Printer Software for Windows?

PaperCut Print Logger

PaperCut Print Logger is a free, basic print monitoring tool ideal for small businesses or home users who want to track printer usage. It logs detailed information about each print job, including the user, document name, date, time, printer used, number of pages, and cost. This allows you to identify wasteful printing habits and optimize your printing resources.

PaperCut Print Logger provides a simple, user-friendly interface for viewing and exporting print logs. It’s a lightweight application that doesn’t require any special server or database setup. For more advanced features like print quotas and secure print release, consider upgrading to PaperCut NG or PaperCut MF.

Top Key Features:

Detailed print job logging

User-friendly interface

Simple installation and setup

Free to use

Pricing: Free

HP Smart

HP Smart is a versatile printer software solution designed to work seamlessly with HP printers. It offers a range of features, including mobile printing, scanning, and printer management. The HP Smart app allows you to print from your smartphone or tablet, scan documents directly to your device, and check ink levels.

HP Smart also provides access to HP Instant Ink, a subscription service that automatically delivers ink to your door when you’re running low. The software simplifies printer setup and troubleshooting, making it easy to keep your HP printer running smoothly. It’s a great solution for both home and office environments.

Top Key Features:

Mobile printing and scanning

Printer management and troubleshooting

HP Instant Ink integration

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free (with HP printer purchase)

Epson iPrint

Epson iPrint is a mobile printing app that allows you to print documents, photos, and web pages directly from your smartphone or tablet to compatible Epson printers. It supports a variety of file formats and offers features like cloud printing, remote printing, and direct scanning to your mobile device.

Epson iPrint simplifies the printing process, allowing you to print from anywhere with an internet connection. It also provides access to printer settings and maintenance tools, ensuring your Epson printer is always in optimal condition. The app is free to download and use, making it a convenient solution for Epson printer owners.

Top Key Features:

Mobile printing from smartphones and tablets

Cloud printing support

Remote printing capabilities

Direct scanning to mobile devices

Pricing: Free

Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY

Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY is a mobile app designed to simplify printing and scanning with compatible Canon printers. It allows you to print photos and documents directly from your smartphone or tablet, scan documents to your device, and access cloud storage services like Dropbox and Google Drive.

The app also provides access to printer settings and maintenance tools, allowing you to monitor ink levels, perform nozzle checks, and clean print heads. Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY is a user-friendly solution that makes it easy to print from your mobile device, whether you’re at home or on the go.

Top Key Features:

Mobile printing and scanning

Cloud storage integration

Printer settings and maintenance

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free

Brother iPrint&Scan

Brother iPrint&Scan is a mobile app that enables you to print, scan, and share documents and photos from your smartphone or tablet to compatible Brother printers and scanners. It supports a variety of file formats and offers features like cloud printing, direct scanning to cloud services, and easy access to printer settings.

Brother iPrint&Scan simplifies the printing and scanning process, allowing you to perform tasks quickly and efficiently from your mobile device. It also provides access to Brother’s online support resources, making it easy to troubleshoot any issues you may encounter. The app is free to download and use, making it a valuable tool for Brother printer and scanner owners.

Top Key Features:

Mobile printing and scanning

Cloud service integration

Access to printer settings

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison Table

Feature PaperCut Print Logger HP Smart Epson iPrint Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY Brother iPrint&Scan Print Logging Yes No No No No Mobile Printing No Yes Yes Yes Yes Mobile Scanning No Yes Yes Yes Yes Cloud Printing No No Yes Yes Yes Printer Management No Yes Yes Yes Yes Cost Free Free (with HP printer) Free Free Free

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features offered by each printer software. It allows you to easily see which software best meets your specific needs and budget.

Tips

Consider your printer brand: Some software is specifically designed for certain printer brands, like HP Smart for HP printers or Epson iPrint for Epson printers.

Some software is specifically designed for certain printer brands, like HP Smart for HP printers or Epson iPrint for Epson printers. Evaluate your needs: Determine what features are most important to you, such as mobile printing, cloud printing, or print logging.

Determine what features are most important to you, such as mobile printing, cloud printing, or print logging. Check compatibility: Ensure that the software is compatible with your Windows operating system and printer model.

Ensure that the software is compatible with your Windows operating system and printer model. Read reviews: Look for user reviews to get an idea of the software’s performance and reliability.

Look for user reviews to get an idea of the software’s performance and reliability. Try free versions: Many printer software options offer free versions or trials, allowing you to test the software before committing to a purchase.

Choosing the Right Printer Software

Selecting the right printer software for your Windows system can enhance your printing experience by providing features tailored to your specific needs. Whether you require detailed print logging, seamless mobile printing, or comprehensive printer management, there’s a software solution to optimize your workflow and ensure high-quality results.

FAQ

What is the best free printer software for Windows?

HP Smart, Epson iPrint, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY, and Brother iPrint&Scan are all free options that offer a range of features, including mobile printing and scanning. PaperCut Print Logger is also a great free option for print logging.

Can I use printer software with any printer?

Not all printer software is compatible with every printer. Some software is designed specifically for certain printer brands, while others are more generic. Check the software’s compatibility list before downloading.

What is mobile printing?

Mobile printing allows you to print documents and photos directly from your smartphone or tablet to a compatible printer. This can be done via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cloud services.

How do I update my printer software?

Most printer software includes an automatic update feature that will notify you when a new version is available. You can also manually check for updates by going to the software’s settings or help menu.

Is printer software necessary?

While Windows provides basic printing functionality, printer software can offer additional features and customization options. It can also improve printer performance and provide access to maintenance tools.

Related reading