Best Brochure Design Software In 2025

Creating a professional brochure doesn’t require years of design experience. Thanks to user-friendly brochure design software, anyone can craft stunning marketing materials. This article explores the best brochure design software options available in 2025, helping you choose the perfect tool to bring your vision to life.

Whether you’re a seasoned designer or a complete beginner, the right software can streamline the design process and help you create impactful brochures that capture attention. Let’s dive into the top contenders and discover which one best suits your needs and budget.

What is the Best Brochure Design Software?

Adobe InDesign

Adobe InDesign is the industry-standard software for professional print and digital design. Its comprehensive feature set and precise control over typography and layout make it ideal for creating high-quality brochures. While it has a steeper learning curve than some other options, the power and flexibility it offers are unmatched.

InDesign empowers users to create complex layouts with ease, manage large documents efficiently, and ensure consistent branding across all marketing materials. Its integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps, like Photoshop and Illustrator, streamlines the design workflow.

Professional-grade layout and typography tools

Seamless integration with other Adobe apps

Advanced features for print and digital publishing

Precise control over design elements

Pricing: $20.99/month (single app) or as part of the Adobe Creative Cloud suite.

Canva

Canva is a popular online design platform known for its ease of use and extensive library of templates. It’s a great option for beginners and those who need to create brochures quickly. Canva offers a wide range of pre-designed templates, graphics, and fonts, making it easy to create professional-looking brochures without any prior design experience.

Canva simplifies the design process with its drag-and-drop interface and intuitive tools. Users can easily customize templates, add their own branding elements, and collaborate with team members. Its accessibility and affordability make it a popular choice for small businesses and individuals.

User-friendly drag-and-drop interface

Extensive library of templates and graphics

Collaboration features for team projects

Affordable pricing plans

Pricing: Free (limited features), Pro: $12.99/month.

Lucidpress

Lucidpress is a cloud-based design platform that focuses on brand consistency and collaboration. It offers a range of features for creating and managing branded templates, ensuring that all marketing materials adhere to brand guidelines. Lucidpress is a good choice for businesses that need to maintain a consistent brand image across all channels.

Lucidpress’s template locking and brand asset management features help maintain brand consistency and streamline the design process. Its collaboration tools allow teams to work together on brochures and other marketing materials in real-time.

Brand asset management features

Template locking for brand consistency

Collaboration tools for team projects

Cloud-based platform for easy access

Pricing: Free (limited features), Pro: $18/month.

Microsoft Publisher

Microsoft Publisher is a desktop publishing application that’s part of the Microsoft Office suite. It’s a good option for users who are already familiar with Microsoft Office and need a simple tool for creating brochures and other marketing materials. Publisher offers a range of templates and design tools, making it easy to create professional-looking brochures.

Publisher’s familiar interface and integration with other Microsoft Office apps make it easy to create and share brochures. Its simple design tools and templates make it a good option for users who don’t have extensive design experience.

Familiar Microsoft Office interface

Range of templates and design tools

Integration with other Microsoft Office apps

Simple and easy to use

Pricing: Included with Microsoft 365 subscriptions (plans start at $69.99/year).

Visme

Visme is a versatile design platform that offers a range of tools for creating brochures, presentations, infographics, and other visual content. It offers a wide range of templates, graphics, and animations, making it easy to create engaging and informative brochures. Visme is a good choice for businesses that need to create a variety of visual content.

Visme’s animation and interactive features make it easy to create engaging brochures that capture attention. Its data visualization tools allow users to create charts and graphs to present data in a clear and concise way.

Animation and interactive features

Data visualization tools

Wide range of templates and graphics

Versatile design platform

Pricing: Free (limited features), Standard: $29/month.

Desygner

Desygner is a user-friendly online design tool that offers a wide range of templates and design elements for creating brochures, social media graphics, and other marketing materials. It’s a good option for small businesses and individuals who need a simple and affordable design solution.

Desygner’s intuitive interface and drag-and-drop functionality make it easy to create professional-looking brochures without any prior design experience. Its mobile app allows users to create and edit designs on the go.

User-friendly drag-and-drop interface

Wide range of templates and design elements

Affordable pricing plans

Mobile app for on-the-go design

Pricing: Free (limited features), Pro: $4.95/month.

Affinity Publisher

Affinity Publisher is a professional desktop publishing application that offers a powerful alternative to Adobe InDesign. It offers a range of advanced features for creating complex layouts and managing large documents. Affinity Publisher is a good choice for designers who need a powerful and affordable alternative to Adobe InDesign.

Affinity Publisher’s advanced typography and layout tools make it easy to create high-quality brochures. Its integration with other Affinity apps, like Photo and Designer, streamlines the design workflow.

Professional-grade layout and typography tools

Affordable one-time purchase

Integration with other Affinity apps

Advanced features for print and digital publishing

Pricing: $69.99 (one-time purchase).

QuarkXPress

QuarkXPress is a professional desktop publishing application that’s been used by designers for decades. It offers a range of advanced features for creating complex layouts and managing large documents. QuarkXPress is a good choice for designers who need a powerful and reliable tool for creating high-quality brochures.

QuarkXPress’s advanced typography and layout tools make it easy to create high-quality brochures. Its support for a wide range of file formats ensures compatibility with other design tools.

Professional-grade layout and typography tools

Advanced features for print and digital publishing

Support for a wide range of file formats

Reliable and stable performance

Pricing: $299 (one-time purchase).

Feature Comparison

Feature Adobe InDesign Canva Lucidpress Microsoft Publisher Visme Desygner Affinity Publisher QuarkXPress Ease of Use Moderate Easy Easy Easy Moderate Easy Moderate Moderate Templates Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Collaboration Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Brand Management Yes Limited Yes Limited Limited Limited Limited Limited Pricing Subscription Subscription Subscription Subscription Subscription Subscription One-time Purchase One-time Print Ready Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Choosing the right brochure design software depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider the factors above to make an informed decision.

Tips

Here are some tips for creating effective brochures:

Define your target audience: Understanding your audience will help you tailor your message and design.

Understanding your audience will help you tailor your message and design. Keep it concise: Use clear and concise language to convey your message effectively.

Use clear and concise language to convey your message effectively. Use high-quality images: High-quality images will make your brochure more visually appealing.

High-quality images will make your brochure more visually appealing. Maintain brand consistency: Use your brand colors, fonts, and logo to maintain a consistent brand image.

