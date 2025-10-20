Best Gujarati Typing Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Typing in Gujarati on a computer can be a challenge, especially if you’re not familiar with the traditional keyboard layout. Fortunately, several Gujarati typing software options are available to make the process easier and more efficient. These tools offer a range of features, from phonetic typing to in-script keyboards, catering to different user preferences and skill levels.

As we move into 2025, the need for user-friendly and accurate Gujarati typing solutions continues to grow. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or simply someone who wants to communicate in Gujarati online, having the right software can significantly enhance your experience. This article will explore five of the best Gujarati typing software options available, helping you choose the perfect tool for your needs.

Which Gujarati Typing Software is Right for You?

Here are five of the best Gujarati typing software options available in 2025:

Google Input Tools is a versatile and widely used option for typing in Gujarati. It allows you to type phonetically, meaning you can type the Gujarati word using the English alphabet, and the software will convert it into the correct Gujarati script.

Google Input Tools is incredibly user-friendly. Its phonetic typing makes it easy for those who are not familiar with the Gujarati keyboard layout to quickly and accurately type in Gujarati. The tool also supports multiple languages, making it a convenient choice for multilingual users. It’s a great option for casual users and professionals alike.

Key Features:

Phonetic typing

Support for multiple languages

User-friendly interface

Available as a Chrome extension and Windows application

Pricing: Free

Lipikaar Gujarati

Lipikaar Gujarati is another popular choice for Gujarati typing. It uses a simple and intuitive key mapping system, allowing you to type Gujarati characters using the English keyboard. Lipikaar focuses on ease of use, making it accessible to users of all skill levels.

Lipikaar stands out with its unique approach to Gujarati typing. Instead of relying on phonetic typing, it uses a key mapping system that is easy to learn and remember. This can be particularly useful for those who prefer a more direct and controlled typing experience. It’s well-suited for users who want a straightforward and efficient typing solution.

Key Features:

Simple key mapping system

Easy to learn and use

Supports all Gujarati characters

Available for Windows

Pricing: Free

Baraha

Baraha is a comprehensive software suite that supports multiple Indian languages, including Gujarati. It offers various input methods, including phonetic typing and an in-script keyboard layout. Baraha is a feature-rich option for users who need to type in Gujarati and other Indian languages.

Baraha is a robust solution for those who need to work with multiple Indian languages. Its diverse input methods and comprehensive feature set make it a valuable tool for professionals and academics. It’s a solid choice for anyone who needs a reliable and versatile Gujarati typing solution.

Key Features:

Supports multiple Indian languages

Phonetic typing and in-script keyboard layout

Spell checker and dictionary

Available for Windows

Pricing: Starts at $24.99

Shree-Lipi

Shree-Lipi is a professional-grade software that supports a wide range of Indian languages, including Gujarati. It offers advanced features such as font conversion and Unicode support. Shree-Lipi is designed for professional use, particularly in publishing and printing.

Shree-Lipi is a powerful tool for professionals who require high-quality Gujarati typography. Its advanced features and extensive font library make it a valuable asset for publishing houses and design studios. It’s a premium option for those who demand the best in terms of accuracy and aesthetic appeal.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of Indian languages

Advanced font conversion and Unicode support

Extensive font library

Designed for professional use

Pricing: Contact for quote

Quillpad

Quillpad is an online Gujarati typing tool that allows you to type phonetically. It’s a convenient option for users who need to type Gujarati on the go, without installing any software. Quillpad is accessible from any device with an internet connection.

Quillpad is a simple and accessible solution for typing Gujarati online. Its phonetic typing and user-friendly interface make it a great choice for casual users who need to quickly type in Gujarati. It’s especially useful for those who don’t want to install any software on their devices.

Key Features:

Online phonetic typing tool

User-friendly interface

Accessible from any device

No installation required

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Software Input Method Price Platform(s) Key Features Google Input Tools Phonetic Free Chrome Extension, Windows Phonetic typing, multilingual support, user-friendly interface Lipikaar Gujarati Key Mapping Free Windows Simple key mapping, easy to learn, supports all Gujarati characters Baraha Phonetic & In-Script Starts at $24.99 Windows Supports multiple Indian languages, phonetic typing, in-script keyboard, spell checker, dictionary Shree-Lipi Multiple Contact for quote Windows Supports a wide range of Indian languages, advanced font conversion, Unicode support, extensive font library, designed for professional use Quillpad Phonetic Free Online Online phonetic typing, user-friendly interface, accessible from any device, no installation required

Tips for Choosing the Right Software

Consider your typing style: Do you prefer phonetic typing or a more traditional keyboard layout?

Do you prefer phonetic typing or a more traditional keyboard layout? Think about your needs: Are you a casual user or a professional?

Are you a casual user or a professional? Check for compatibility: Make sure the software is compatible with your operating system.

Make sure the software is compatible with your operating system. Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the software.

See what other users have to say about the software. Try before you buy: If possible, try a free trial or demo version of the software before purchasing it.

Typing Gujarati: Simplified for You

Choosing the right Gujarati typing software can greatly simplify your communication and content creation process. Each of the options discussed offers unique features and benefits, catering to diverse user needs. By considering your personal preferences and specific requirements, you can select the software that best empowers you to type in Gujarati with ease and accuracy.

FAQ

What is the best Gujarati typing software for beginners?

Google Input Tools and Lipikaar Gujarati are both excellent choices for beginners due to their user-friendly interfaces and easy-to-learn input methods.

Is there a free Gujarati typing software available?

Yes, Google Input Tools, Lipikaar Gujarati, and Quillpad are all available for free.

Can I use Gujarati typing software on my phone?

Yes, Google Input Tools is available as a keyboard app for both Android and iOS devices.

Which Gujarati typing software is best for professional use?

Shree-Lipi is a professional-grade software that offers advanced features and is well-suited for publishing and printing.

Does Gujarati typing software support Unicode?

Yes, most Gujarati typing software, including Shree-Lipi and Baraha, support Unicode.

