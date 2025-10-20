How To Do Disk Cleanup On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Disk Cleanup is an essential maintenance tool built into Windows 11 that helps you free up valuable storage space on your computer. Over time, your hard drive can become cluttered with temporary files, system caches, and other unnecessary data, leading to sluggish performance and a shortage of available space. By regularly using Disk Cleanup, you can remove these files and keep your system running smoothly.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of how to use Disk Cleanup on Windows 11, including tips for maximizing its effectiveness and addressing common issues. Whether you’re a seasoned PC user or new to Windows 11, this article will equip you with the knowledge to keep your system clean and optimized.

Want to Free Up Space? Here’s How to Do Disk Cleanup

Accessing Disk Cleanup

Click the Start button. Type Disk Cleanup in the search bar. Click the Disk Cleanup app from the search results. Select the drive you want to clean (usually the C: drive, where Windows is installed). Click OK.

Selecting Files to Delete

In the Disk Cleanup window, you’ll see a list of file types that can be removed. Check the box next to each file type you want to delete. Consider the following:

Temporary Internet Files: These are web pages stored on your computer for faster loading. Deleting them won’t affect your browsing experience.

These are web pages stored on your computer for faster loading. Deleting them won’t affect your browsing experience. Downloads: Be cautious with this one! Make sure you don’t need any of the files in your Downloads folder.

Be cautious with this one! Make sure you don’t need any of the files in your Downloads folder. Recycle Bin: This contains files you’ve deleted. Emptying it will permanently remove those files.

This contains files you’ve deleted. Emptying it will permanently remove those files. Temporary Files: These are files created by programs that are no longer needed.

These are files created by programs that are no longer needed. Thumbnails: These are small preview images of your pictures, videos, and documents.

Click OK. A confirmation message will appear. Click Delete Files to proceed.

Cleaning Up System Files

In the Disk Cleanup window, click Clean up system files. You might need to enter your administrator password. Select the drive you want to clean (usually the C: drive). The Disk Cleanup window will reappear, but with additional options. Check the boxes next to the system file types you want to delete. Consider the following:

Windows Update Cleanup: These are files from previous Windows updates that are no longer needed. Removing them can free up a significant amount of space.

These are files from previous Windows updates that are no longer needed. Removing them can free up a significant amount of space. Previous Windows Installation(s): If you recently upgraded to Windows 11, this option allows you to remove the files from your previous installation. Warning: This will prevent you from reverting to the older version of Windows.

Click OK. A confirmation message will appear. Click Delete Files to proceed.

Automating Disk Cleanup with Storage Sense

Click the Start button. Click the Settings icon (the gear icon). Click System. Click Storage. Toggle the Storage Sense switch to On. Click Storage Sense to configure its settings:

Run Storage Sense: Choose how often you want Storage Sense to run (e.g., Daily, Weekly, Monthly, When disk space is low).

Choose how often you want Storage Sense to run (e.g., Daily, Weekly, Monthly, When disk space is low). Delete temporary files that my apps aren’t using: Check this box to have Storage Sense automatically delete temporary files.

Check this box to have Storage Sense automatically delete temporary files. Automatically clean up user content: Configure settings to automatically delete files in your Downloads folder and Recycle Bin after a certain period.

Troubleshooting Disk Cleanup

Disk Cleanup Not Working: If Disk Cleanup freezes or doesn’t complete, try running it in Safe Mode. Missing Files: If you accidentally delete important files, check the Recycle Bin. If they’re not there, you may need to use a data recovery tool. Insufficient Space Freed Up: If Disk Cleanup doesn’t free up enough space, consider using a more advanced disk cleaning tool or uninstalling unnecessary programs.

Tips for Optimizing Disk Cleanup

Run Disk Cleanup Regularly: Schedule Disk Cleanup to run automatically or manually run it at least once a month to keep your system clean.

Schedule Disk Cleanup to run automatically or manually run it at least once a month to keep your system clean. Be Cautious with System Files: Before deleting system files, make sure you understand what they are and what impact their removal will have.

Before deleting system files, make sure you understand what they are and what impact their removal will have. Back Up Your Data: Before making any major changes to your system, it’s always a good idea to back up your important data.

Before making any major changes to your system, it’s always a good idea to back up your important data. Consider Alternative Tools: If Disk Cleanup is not sufficient, explore third-party disk cleaning tools for more advanced features.

Comparing Disk Cleanup and Storage Sense

Feature Disk Cleanup Storage Sense Activation Manual Automatic (can be configured) File Types Basic temporary files, system files Temporary files, Downloads, Recycle Bin User Interaction Requires manual selection of file types Can be automated with customizable settings Best For One-time deep cleaning Ongoing maintenance and space management

Getting the Most Out of Disk Space

Disk Cleanup is a valuable tool for maintaining a healthy and efficient Windows 11 system. By following the steps outlined in this guide and incorporating Disk Cleanup into your regular maintenance routine, you can keep your system running smoothly and avoid frustrating performance issues.

FAQ

How often should I run Disk Cleanup? It’s recommended to run Disk Cleanup at least once a month, or more frequently if you notice your computer’s performance slowing down.

Is it safe to delete everything in Disk Cleanup? It’s generally safe to delete most of the file types listed in Disk Cleanup, but be cautious with options like “Downloads” and “Previous Windows Installation(s).”

Can Disk Cleanup improve my computer’s performance? Yes, by removing unnecessary files, Disk Cleanup can free up storage space and improve your computer’s performance.

What is the difference between Disk Cleanup and Storage Sense? Disk Cleanup is a manual tool, while Storage Sense is an automated feature that can be configured to run automatically and delete temporary files, manage downloads, and empty the Recycle Bin.

How do I access Disk Cleanup on Windows 11? You can access Disk Cleanup by searching for it in the Start menu search bar.

