Best Audio Equalizer Software For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding the perfect audio balance on your Windows 10 or 11 system can dramatically improve your listening experience. Whether you’re a music producer, gamer, or simply someone who enjoys high-quality sound, the right audio equalizer software can make all the difference. This article explores ten of the best audio equalizer software options available for Windows, helping you fine-tune your audio to perfection.

Audio equalizers allow you to adjust the frequencies of sound, boosting certain ranges and reducing others to create a customized sound profile. With the right software, you can enhance bass, clarify vocals, reduce harshness, and optimize audio for different headphones or speakers. Let’s dive into the top choices for achieving optimal audio quality on your Windows device.

Which Audio Equalizer is Right for You?

Equalizer APO

Equalizer APO is a powerful, system-wide parametric equalizer. It operates as an Audio Processing Object (APO) for Windows, making it compatible with virtually any application. Its modular design and extensive filter options make it a favorite among advanced users.

Unlimited number of filters

Works on any number of channels

Low CPU usage

VoiceMeeter integration

Pricing: Free

Peace Equalizer

Peace Equalizer is a GUI (Graphical User Interface) for Equalizer APO. It simplifies the configuration process, offering a user-friendly interface for adjusting audio settings. It includes features like profile management, visual spectrum analysis, and a variety of pre-configured equalizer settings.

Easy-to-use interface for Equalizer APO

Profile management for different audio setups

Visual spectrum analyzer

Pre-configured equalizer settings

Pricing: Free

Voicemeeter Banana

Voicemeeter Banana is an advanced virtual audio mixer that also includes powerful equalization capabilities. It allows you to control and mix audio from multiple sources, apply effects, and route audio to different outputs. Its versatility makes it suitable for both audio production and general use.

Virtual audio mixer for multiple inputs and outputs

Built-in equalizer and effects

Advanced routing options

Compatible with ASIO, MME, and Direct-X

Pricing: Free to donate

FxSound

FxSound enhances the audio quality of your PC in real-time. It automatically adjusts and optimizes sound settings to deliver richer, clearer, and more immersive audio. It’s a great option for users who want an easy-to-use solution without complex configurations.

Automatic audio enhancement

Customizable sound profiles

Real-time processing

Easy to use interface

Pricing: Starts at $19.99 per year

Boom 3D

Boom 3D is a system-wide volume booster and equalizer that offers a range of audio effects and customization options. It uses a patented 3D surround sound technology to create a more immersive listening experience.

3D surround sound technology

Volume booster

Pre-configured equalizer presets

Customizable equalizer settings

Pricing: $39.99

Viper4Windows

Viper4Windows is a powerful audio enhancement software that offers a wide range of effects and customization options. It allows you to fine-tune your audio to achieve the perfect sound profile for your system.

Convolver for custom impulse responses

Equalizer with multiple modes

Bass boost and clarity controls

Customizable audio effects

Pricing: Free

Breakaway Audio Enhancer

Breakaway Audio Enhancer is designed to improve the overall audio quality of your PC. It processes audio in real-time, optimizing levels and frequencies to deliver a consistent and enjoyable listening experience.

Automatic audio processing

Volume leveling

Tone correction

Real-time enhancement

Pricing: $29.95

Bongiovi DPS

Bongiovi DPS (Digital Power Station) is an audio processing technology that enhances the sound of your PC in real-time. It optimizes audio for different devices and environments, delivering a more immersive and enjoyable listening experience.

Real-time audio processing

Device-specific profiles

Customizable sound settings

Immersive audio enhancement

Pricing: $4.99

Audacity

Audacity is a free, open-source audio editor that includes a powerful equalizer. While it’s primarily an audio editing tool, its equalization capabilities make it a valuable option for users who need to adjust audio frequencies.

Free and open-source

Multi-track editing

Built-in equalizer

Extensive plugin support

Pricing: Free

Adobe Audition

Adobe Audition is a professional-grade audio editing software that offers advanced equalization and audio processing capabilities. It’s suitable for audio professionals and users who require precise control over their audio settings.

Advanced audio editing tools

Parametric equalizer

Real-time effects

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Pricing: Subscription-based, starting at $22.99 per month

Tips for Choosing the Right Equalizer

Consider your needs: Are you a casual listener, a gamer, or an audio professional? Choose software that aligns with your level of expertise and requirements.

Are you a casual listener, a gamer, or an audio professional? Choose software that aligns with your level of expertise and requirements. Ease of use: Opt for software with an intuitive interface if you’re new to audio equalization.

Opt for software with an intuitive interface if you’re new to audio equalization. Compatibility: Ensure the software is compatible with your operating system and audio devices.

Ensure the software is compatible with your operating system and audio devices. Customization: Look for software that offers a range of customization options to fine-tune your audio settings.

Look for software that offers a range of customization options to fine-tune your audio settings. Performance: Choose software that doesn’t consume excessive system resources, especially if you’re using it while gaming or running other demanding applications.

Feature Comparison

Software Price Ease of Use Customization Key Features Equalizer APO Free Medium High System-wide, parametric EQ, modular design Peace Equalizer Free Easy Medium GUI for Equalizer APO, profiles, visual spectrum Voicemeeter Banana Free to donate Medium High Virtual mixer, EQ, routing FxSound $19.99/year Easy Medium Automatic enhancement, profiles Boom 3D $39.99 Easy Medium 3D surround, volume boost, presets Viper4Windows Free Medium High Convolver, bass boost, clarity Breakaway Audio Enhancer $29.95 Easy Low Automatic processing, volume leveling Bongiovi DPS $4.99 Easy Medium Real-time processing, device profiles Audacity Free Medium High Audio editor, built-in EQ, plugins Adobe Audition $22.99/month Hard High Professional editor, parametric EQ, real-time effects

Enhancing Your Audio, Your Way

The right audio equalizer software can transform your listening experience on Windows. By understanding your needs and exploring the options available, you can achieve the perfect sound profile for your system.

FAQ

What is an audio equalizer?

An audio equalizer is a tool that allows you to adjust the frequencies of sound, boosting or reducing certain ranges to customize the audio output.

Can an audio equalizer improve sound quality?

Yes, an audio equalizer can significantly improve sound quality by allowing you to fine-tune the audio to your preferences and optimize it for different devices or environments.

Is Equalizer APO safe to use?

Yes, Equalizer APO is generally considered safe to use, but it requires careful configuration to avoid audio distortion or other issues.

Are there free audio equalizers for Windows?

Yes, there are several free audio equalizers available for Windows, including Equalizer APO, Peace Equalizer, and Audacity.

What is the best audio equalizer for gaming?

The best audio equalizer for gaming depends on your preferences and needs, but options like FxSound, Boom 3

Related reading