Fix: Keyboard Number Pad Not Working

Is your keyboard number pad refusing to cooperate? This can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you rely on it for data entry, calculations, or gaming. Fortunately, in most cases, getting your number pad back in action is a straightforward process.

This guide will walk you through the most common causes of a non-functional number pad and provide step-by-step instructions to troubleshoot and fix the issue, so you can quickly get back to work or play.

Why Is My Keyboard Number Pad Not Working?

Check the Num Lock Key

The most common culprit is simply that the Num Lock key is disabled.

Press the Num Lock key. This key toggles the number pad on and off. Look for an indicator light on your keyboard that illuminates when Num Lock is active. Press it again to ensure that the number pad is enabled.

Verify the Keyboard Driver

An outdated or corrupted keyboard driver can cause various keyboard malfunctions, including a non-functional number pad.

Open Device Manager. You can find it by searching for “Device Manager” in the Windows search bar. Expand the “Keyboards” category. Right-click on your keyboard and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search for and install the latest driver. Restart your computer. This ensures the new driver is properly loaded.

If updating the driver doesn’t work, try uninstalling and reinstalling it:

Right-click on your keyboard in Device Manager and select “Uninstall device.” Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver.

Disable Mouse Keys

If Mouse Keys is enabled, it can interfere with the number pad’s functionality.

Open the Control Panel. Search for “Control Panel” in the Windows search bar. Click on “Ease of Access Center.” Click on “Make the mouse easier to use.” Uncheck the box next to “Turn on Mouse Keys.” Click “Apply” and then “OK.”

Examine Keyboard Settings

Certain keyboard settings can inadvertently disable the number pad.

Open Settings. Press the Windows key + I. Click on “Ease of Access.” Select “Keyboard.” Ensure “Use Filter Keys” is turned off. This feature can sometimes interfere with the number pad.

Test in Different Applications

Sometimes, the issue might be specific to a particular application.

Open Notepad or WordPad.

Try using the number pad in these applications. If it works in some applications but not others, the problem might be with the application’s settings or compatibility.

Hardware Issues

While less common, a hardware problem could be the cause.

Try the Keyboard on Another Computer: If possible, connect the keyboard to another computer to see if the number pad works. If it doesn’t, the keyboard itself might be faulty.

Here’s a quick comparison of common fixes:

Solution Description Difficulty Time Required Check Num Lock Ensure the Num Lock key is enabled. Easy 1 minute Update Keyboard Driver Update or reinstall the keyboard driver through Device Manager. Medium 5-10 minutes Disable Mouse Keys Turn off the Mouse Keys feature in the Ease of Access Center. Easy 2-3 minutes Test in Other Apps Check if the number pad works in different applications. Easy 2-3 minutes Hardware Test Test the keyboard on another computer to rule out hardware issues. Easy 5-10 minutes

Tips

Keep your keyboard clean: Dust and debris can sometimes interfere with key functionality.

Dust and debris can sometimes interfere with key functionality. Restart your computer regularly: This can resolve temporary software glitches.

This can resolve temporary software glitches. Consider a USB keyboard: If you’re using a laptop, an external USB keyboard can be a useful workaround.

Number Pad Back in Action

By systematically troubleshooting these common causes, you should be able to identify the reason why your keyboard number pad isn’t working and get it functioning again.

FAQ

Why is my number pad not working even when Num Lock is on? There might be a driver issue, Mouse Keys might be enabled, or there could be a hardware problem. Follow the steps outlined above to troubleshoot.

How do I know if my keyboard driver is outdated? Check Device Manager for a yellow exclamation mark next to your keyboard device. This indicates a driver issue.

Can certain software disable my number pad? Yes, some applications might have settings that interfere with the number pad. Test in other applications to see if the problem is specific to one program.

Is it possible that my keyboard is simply broken? Yes, if you’ve tried all the troubleshooting steps and the number pad still doesn’t work on another computer, the keyboard might be faulty.

What is Mouse Keys and how does it affect my number pad? Mouse Keys is a feature that allows you to control the mouse pointer using the number pad. When enabled, it disables the number pad’s normal numeric function.

