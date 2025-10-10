Top Tools For Creating A Multiboot USB Drive

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Creating a multiboot USB drive allows you to boot multiple operating systems or utilities from a single USB stick. This is incredibly useful for system administrators, IT professionals, and even home users who frequently need to install operating systems, run diagnostics, or recover data. This article explores the best software options available for creating your own multiboot USB flash drive.

Having a versatile multiboot USB drive streamlines many tasks, from installing different Linux distributions to troubleshooting PC issues with specialized tools. The right software simplifies the process, making it accessible even for those with limited technical expertise. Let’s delve into the top contenders.

What’s the Best Software for a Multiboot USB?

Ventoy

Ventoy is a popular open-source tool that stands out for its simplicity and flexibility. Unlike traditional multiboot USB creators that require extracting ISO files to the USB drive, Ventoy allows you to simply copy ISO, WIM, IMG, VHD(x), and EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly. This makes updating and managing your multiboot USB incredibly easy.

Ventoy installs a bootloader onto the USB drive, which then presents a menu of bootable ISO files you’ve copied onto the drive. This eliminates the need to reformat the USB drive every time you want to add or remove an operating system. It supports Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI, and Secure Boot directly.

Supports a wide range of operating systems and ISO files.

Simple drag-and-drop interface for adding ISOs.

No need to reformat the USB drive for updates.

Supports Secure Boot.

Pricing: Free

Rufus

Rufus is a lightweight and fast tool primarily known for creating bootable USB drives from ISO files. While not strictly a multiboot creator on its own, Rufus can be used in conjunction with other tools or methods to create a multiboot USB. Its speed and reliability make it a favorite among users who need a quick and efficient way to create bootable media.

Rufus excels at creating bootable USB drives for single operating systems. While it doesn’t directly support multiple ISOs on a single drive, you can use it to create a bootable drive for a multiboot menu system like Grub4DOS or Easy2Boot, then configure the menu to boot multiple ISOs. It can also be used for flashing BIOS or other firmware from DOS.

Extremely fast and efficient.

Supports various file systems (FAT32, NTFS, exFAT).

Can be used to create bootable USBs for DOS.

Open source and actively maintained.

Pricing: Free

YUMI (Your Universal Multiboot Installer)

YUMI is a popular tool designed specifically for creating multiboot USB drives. It allows you to boot multiple operating systems, diagnostic tools, antivirus utilities, and more from a single USB drive. YUMI uses a syslinux-based bootloader to present a menu of bootable options.

YUMI offers a user-friendly interface for adding and removing ISO files from your multiboot USB. It provides a list of supported operating systems and utilities, making it easy to select and install them. It also supports persistence for some Linux distributions, allowing you to save changes and settings across reboots.

User-friendly interface for adding and removing ISOs.

Supports a wide range of operating systems and utilities.

Persistence support for some Linux distributions.

Creates a syslinux-based bootloader menu.

Pricing: Free

Easy2Boot

Easy2Boot is a powerful and versatile multiboot USB solution that supports a wide range of operating systems and booting methods. It allows you to boot directly from ISO, IMG, VHD, and other file formats without needing to extract them. Easy2Boot is known for its flexibility and advanced features.

Easy2Boot uses a Grub4DOS-based bootloader and supports both Legacy BIOS and UEFI booting. It allows you to organize your ISO files into folders and create custom menus. It also offers advanced features like password protection, automatic installation, and the ability to boot from network shares.

Supports a wide range of file formats and booting methods.

Highly customizable menu system.

Advanced features like password protection and automatic installation.

Supports both Legacy BIOS and UEFI booting.

Pricing: Free

Sardu

SARDU (Shardana Antivirus Rescue Disk Utility) is a free software that can create a multiboot USB drive or DVD. It’s capable of managing Windows and Linux installers, live CDs, antivirus rescue disks, and other utilities. SARDU automatically detects ISO files on your computer and helps you add them to the bootable media.

SARDU is a good option for users who want a simple way to create a multiboot USB drive with a variety of tools. It supports both Windows and Linux environments and can be used to create rescue disks, install operating systems, and run diagnostic tools. SARDU also supports UEFI booting.

Supports Windows and Linux environments.

Automatically detects ISO files.

Can create rescue disks and install operating systems.

Supports UEFI booting.

Pricing: Free

RMPrepUSB

RMPrepUSB is a tool primarily used for preparing USB drives for booting. Although it’s not a direct multiboot USB creator, it is often used in conjunction with other tools like Grub4DOS or Easy2Boot to prepare the USB drive before installing the multiboot environment. It is valued for its advanced options and control over the USB drive formatting and partitioning.

RMPrepUSB allows you to format the USB drive with various file systems, create partitions, and install bootloaders. It also includes features for testing the USB drive and checking for errors. While it requires some technical knowledge to use effectively, it provides a high degree of control over the USB drive configuration.

Advanced options for formatting and partitioning USB drives.

Can install bootloaders like Grub4DOS.

Includes features for testing the USB drive.

Requires some technical knowledge to use effectively.

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Ventoy Rufus YUMI Easy2Boot SARDU RMPrepUSB Multiboot Yes No (but can be used with multiboot) Yes Yes Yes No (but can be used with multiboot) ISO Support Direct ISO booting Requires ISO extraction Requires ISO extraction Direct ISO booting Requires ISO extraction N/A UEFI Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Easy Medium Easy Medium Persistence Limited No Yes (for some Linux distributions) No No N/A Customization Limited Limited Limited High Limited High Pricing Free Free Free Free Free Free

Tips

Choose the right tool: Consider your technical expertise and specific needs when selecting a multiboot USB creator.

Consider your technical expertise and specific needs when selecting a multiboot USB creator. Test your USB drive: Before relying on your multiboot USB for critical tasks, thoroughly test it to ensure all operating systems and utilities boot correctly.

Before relying on your multiboot USB for critical tasks, thoroughly test it to ensure all operating systems and utilities boot correctly. Keep your ISO files organized: Create a folder structure on your USB drive to keep your ISO files organized and easy to find.

Create a folder structure on your USB drive to keep your ISO files organized and easy to find. Back up your data: Always back up important data before making changes to your system using a multiboot USB.

Always back up important data before making changes to your system using a multiboot USB. Update your tools: Regularly update your multiboot USB creation software and ISO files to ensure you have the latest versions and security patches.

The Best Multiboot USB Creator for You

Creating a multiboot USB drive has never been easier, thanks to the variety of software options available. Each tool offers unique features and benefits, so choose the one that best suits your needs and technical expertise. Whether you’re

FAQ

How do I stop 6 best software to create multiboot usb flash?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 6 best software to create multiboot usb flash affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 6 best software to create multiboot usb flash?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 6 best software to create multiboot usb flash?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading