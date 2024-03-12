Best ARTE Downloader: 5 Reliable Tools

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If you want to find the best ARTE downloader, you have to try several tools and compare their features, which might take a lot of time and effort.

To make your life easier, I tested over 15 apps and ranked them based on their features, strengths, and weaknesses.

Below are my top 5 picks.

YT Saver ranked on my list of the best ARTE downloaders because it’s easy to use, fast, and provides high-quality downloads.

It also supports over 10,000 platforms including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

You also get a built-in browser, so you can watch, manage, and download your videos, all within the app.

This tool can also convert video to any format using its converter feature, which supports formats like MP4, M4V, 3GP, MPEG, and many more.

Keep in mind, however, that you must install the app on your device to use it. You get access to a free version, but if you want its full capabilities, you’ll need a subscription, starting from $9.95/mo.

Pros:

Fast downloads within 20 seconds.

Built-in browser.

Supports over 20 formats.

Compatible with over 10,000 sites.

Cons:

You must download the app.

The free version has limitations (3 free downloads).

SaveFrom is another top ARTE downloader with rich features. You can download videos with subtitles in different languages including German, Spanish, English, and more.

Also, this tool lets you select the video quality, up to 1080p. So, if you need low, medium, or high resolution, SaveFrom has you covered.

Additionally, the platform allows you to download the audio only if you don’t need the video. You can again pick the quality, format, and size.

Pros:

Supports subtitle downloads.

You can download different video and audio quality.

Supports different languages.

Cons:

Sometimes the download button directs you to a different site.

TubeNinja is a popular ARTE video downloader that extracts content in less than 30 seconds. Even though it doesn’t offer a lot of video options, the quality is usually high.

Apart from ARTE, TubeNinja can download videos on different platforms including Bilibili. Also, you can download music from popular sites like SoundCloud and adult content from Beeg.

Pros:

Supports over 1,000 platforms.

Fast downloads within 30 seconds.

Doesn’t require registration.

Cons:

No advanced settings for video quality.

TubeOffline is a versatile tool that will help you download any content on ARTE.

Before you download the video, TubeOffline lets you select the quality via three categories – Normal, Best, or Low. You can also choose from formats like MP4, MP3, WMV, AVI, and FLV.

However, if you’re in a hurry, it can automatically pick the best resolution (1080p). Apart from ARTE, the platform supports various other sites including Vimeo, YouTube, Dailymotion, and more.

Pros:

Supports MP4, MP3, WMV, AVI, and FLV formats.

Free to use.

No software download is needed.

No signup.

Cons:

Few video quality options.

SaveTheVideo is one of the most reliable ARTE downloaders for many reasons. It supports SD, HD, and full HD video quality. You can also cut the video length to ensure you only get the part you need.

Moreover, you can compress videos to your desired limit from GB to MB.

Another important feature is its ability to convert videos and audio to different formats. For audio, you get MP3, M4A, FLAC, WAV, ACC, OPUS, and Ogg Vorbis. It also supports MP4, FLV, WEBM, OGG, MKV, and AVI video formats.

This platform also allows you to merge videos and download subtitles.

Pros:

Compatible with mobile and PC.

Supports MP4, FLV, WEBM, OGG, MKV, and AVI formats.

Can merge videos.

You can download subtitles.

No ads

Cons:

Some buttons direct to different websites.

How to Download From ARTE

You can download any video of your choice from ARTE using YTSaver. Follow the below steps:

Visit the YT Saver website, download, and install the app on your device.

Click Online.

Hit the + icon and add ARTE’s name and URL.

Tap on ARTE and pick the video you want to get. Then click the orange Download button.

You’ll get your video in the Downloaded section.

Is It Legal to Download From ARTE?

No. Downloading content from ARTE using third-party websites or apps is against the platform’s terms of use. If you want to get your videos for offline viewing without breaching ARTE’s rules, you can use the offline service of its iOS and Android apps.

Now you know what the best ARTE downloader tools are. Each of my top 5 picks has its unique features, pros, and cons. But all of them will get the job done quickly and easily.