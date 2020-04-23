The WW2 first-person shooter Battlefield 5 will see its final update next month as the game’s lifespan comes to an end.

Revealed by developer DICE, Battlefield 5 Chapter 7 will be the game’s final content update. While smaller patches may release to fix issues within the game, this update will see the final nuggets of content added to a rather substantial game.

Here’s what will be coming to Battlefield 5:

New Content: A new update will be released this summer.

A new update will be released this summer. Weekly Rewards: Following the summer update, you’ll receive Battlefield Currency or Company Coin as Weekly Rewards, giving you a chance to unlock gear you may have missed.

Following the summer update, you’ll receive Currency or Company Coin as Weekly Rewards, giving you a chance to unlock gear you may have missed. Events and Activities: We’re also planning various weekly initiatives such as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where the community can play Battlefield V in a friendly atmosphere. Throwback Thursdays, where we’ll look to bring you together across all of our Battlefield titles are in the works, too.

We’re also planning various weekly initiatives such as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where the community can play in a friendly atmosphere. Throwback Thursdays, where we’ll look to bring you together across all of our titles are in the works, too. We are continuing our work on Community Games Updates. We are committed to bringing these to the game and we’ll keep you updated on when you can expect them to start coming online.

DICE has said that the update is targeted for a June release, but that release date is not guaranteed.

“We’re still tackling the challenges from working from home and will let you know how things progress for us over the next month,” DICE said.

With this being the game’s final update, we’re excited to see the upcoming next-gen sequel when Battlefield 6 launches in 2021.