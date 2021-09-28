Despite being delayed into November earlier this month, new leaks suggest that Battlefield 2042’s beta will begin next week.

Not long after news of Battlefield 2042’s delay broke, seasoned leaker Tom Henderson was already announcing the new dates for the beta, claiming that early access started on October 6th, with the open beta beginning on October 8th.

Saying “’trust me bro’” in a follow-up tweet didn’t instil the most confidence in us, despite Henderson’s track record of accurate leaks, but these dates have since been corroborated by other reports across social media.

A new promotion on the Chinese video platform BiliBili appears to confirm Henderson’s leaked dates, with the promotion claiming that the beta will run from October 6th to October 9th. Henderson notes in his translation of the promotional image however that this “doesn’t mean the Beta ends then.”

EA have yet to make an official announcement about the beta dates themselves, and with the leaked dates claiming the beta starts next week, EA doesn’t have long left to make the announcement official.

Battlefield 2042 is currently planned to launch on November 19th 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store