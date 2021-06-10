While we were all caught up watching the flashy trailer for Battlefield 2042 yesterday, EA dropped plenty of details about the title so we know what we’re getting in for.

From the details that have been revealed to other outlets, Battlefield 2042 is planning on going all-in on multiplayer with no single-player campaign at all. There also won’t be a battle royale mode, but there will be two mystery modes that haven’t yet been announced.

In the near future setting of Battlefield 2042, there won’t just be robot dogs as we’ve seen in the trailer, as there are unique gadgets for each class’ specialists that you can play as. These specialists are more akin to operators in Rainbow Six Siege thanks to their set backgrounds and gadgets, the list of which includes a grappling hook, an auto turret, a movement sensor, a healing device, and the wingsuit we saw in the trailer.

For better or worse, Battlefield 2042 is pushing the next-gen capabilities by allowing 128 player games on PC, Xbox series X|S, and PlayStation 5, but this is only for the next-gen consoles. For the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 however, while they will still get this latest battlefield, they’ll be capped at 64 player matches.

The details revealed also confirmed the return of “Levolution” as PC Gamer calls it, where levels can be transformed through events to shake up the gameplay. We saw this in the trailer with the massive tornado ripping through city streets, and the cargo ship being pulled open.

Important to note from the end of yesterdays trailer, we’re going to see a gameplay reveal on June 13th, which is day 2 of E3 2021. This means that someone might be showing it off in their presentation, and all eyes are on Xbox.

There have been a few Xbox branded ads for Battlefield 2042 circulating, and even rumours of Battlefield 2042 launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one, but take these rumours with a few grains, if not handfuls, of salt, since EA Play, EA’s own service, is only getting a 10 hours trail.

Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22nd 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.