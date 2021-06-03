Now only just a few weeks away we finally know what’ll be going on for each day of E3 2021, which is running from June 12th to June 15th.

There’s a lot to look forward to at this years E3 as the industry, mostly, bands back together to put on one hell of a show. Not all the exact times have been revealed just yet, but here’s what we know about the schedule outlining each day.

Saturday, June 12th

Broadcast pre-show (10 am PT / 1 pm ET)

Ubisoft conference

Gearbox Entertainment conference

GamesBeat special session

Sunday, June 13th

Monday, June 14th

Broadcast pre-show (8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET)

Take-Two Interactive presentation

Mythical Games presentation

Freedom Games presentation

Razer presentation

Capcom presentation

Verizon presentation

Intellivision presentation

Tuesday, June 15th

Broadcast pre-show (8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET)

Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live (9 am PT / 12 pm ET)

Bandai Namco presentation

Yooreka Games presentation

GameSpot event

Official E3 2021 Awards Show

There’s a lot going on across the E3 weekend and a lot to be excited about, so hopefully, this handy list will help you keep track of the goings-on.

As of today, fan registration also begins for the E3 online portal and app. You won’t be able to access anything until Saturday, June 12th when the event kicks off, but when open you’ll have access to select exhibitor booths, lounges, forums, and leaderboards.

If you don’t want to watch E3 from inside of their app, the event will be streamed live on E3’s Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, and Facebook channels.