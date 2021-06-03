Now only just a few weeks away we finally know what’ll be going on for each day of E3 2021, which is running from June 12th to June 15th.
There’s a lot to look forward to at this years E3 as the industry, mostly, bands back together to put on one hell of a show. Not all the exact times have been revealed just yet, but here’s what we know about the schedule outlining each day.
Saturday, June 12th
- Broadcast pre-show (10 am PT / 1 pm ET)
- Ubisoft conference
- Gearbox Entertainment conference
- GamesBeat special session
Sunday, June 13th
- Broadcast pre-show (8:45 am PT / 11:45 am ET)
- Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (10 am PT / 1 pm ET)
- Square Enix Summer Showcase (12:15 PT / 3:15 pm ET)
- Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood presentation
- 24 Entertainment presentation
Monday, June 14th
- Broadcast pre-show (8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET)
- Take-Two Interactive presentation
- Mythical Games presentation
- Freedom Games presentation
- Razer presentation
- Capcom presentation
- Verizon presentation
- Intellivision presentation
Tuesday, June 15th
- Broadcast pre-show (8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET)
- Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live (9 am PT / 12 pm ET)
- Bandai Namco presentation
- Yooreka Games presentation
- GameSpot event
- Official E3 2021 Awards Show
There’s a lot going on across the E3 weekend and a lot to be excited about, so hopefully, this handy list will help you keep track of the goings-on.
As of today, fan registration also begins for the E3 online portal and app. You won’t be able to access anything until Saturday, June 12th when the event kicks off, but when open you’ll have access to select exhibitor booths, lounges, forums, and leaderboards.
If you don’t want to watch E3 from inside of their app, the event will be streamed live on E3’s Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, and Facebook channels.