Check out Microsoft Azure’s new logo

Microsoft yesterday announced that it is updating the Azure “A” icon. As you can see from the image above, the new icon is designed based on Fluent Design System. Here’s what Microsoft described about the new Azure icon:

The new Azure icon represents the unity of Azure within the larger Microsoft family of product icons. It’s part of Microsoft’s Fluent Design System, carefully crafted to produce icons that look familiar to what customers know and love, while representing the agile future of our business.

Microsoft will roll out this new icon in product experiences and across related sites in the coming weeks.

Source: Microsoft