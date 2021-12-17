In the December Update for Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios has introduced a solo offline campaign mode so you can take the co-op out of this co-op shooter.

Alongside the solo offline campaign mode which still has progression, supply points, achievements, and other unlockables, in Back 4 Blood’s December Update, players can also enjoy a smattering of holiday-themed content.

This holiday-themed content, available to unlock until January 11th, includes new character skins, weapon skins, emblems, sprays, and a new look to Fort Hope, but that’s not all that’s been added in this free December Update.

Also introduced are new “Roving Merchants,” which are rotating, time-limited, supply lines you can spend your hard-earned Supply Points on. Additionally, Turtle Rock Studios have also implemented a brand-new card type called “Burn Cards,” which give temporary effects in case you need a quick boost.

Thanks to a recently released roadmap, we know that in Back 4 Blood’s future, players can look forward to a new difficulty, new cards, a new co-op mode, melee updates, quality of life improvements, and even three expansions that’ll be available through the $40 annual pass.