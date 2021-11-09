Turtle Rock Studios has revealed Back 4 Blood’s first content roadmap, outlining the future of their game into next year.

After launching day one on Xbox Game Pass in October, Back 4 Blood has seen steady success, although it hasn’t been without its criticisms. Notably for the always-online requirement which forces players to play online even when playing just with the less than stellar AI teammates.

It seems that Turtle Rock Studios have been listening however, as in the freshly detailed content roadmap they’ve revealed that a “solo offline [mode] with campaign progression” will be coming to the game later this year in December.

In November players can only look forward to “quality of life improvements,” and “major bug fixes,” but after this, in December, there will be a slew of new features such as a seasonal event, a new practica area, and new supply lines. Alongside this, there will also be a new card type and plenty of new cards to collect.

In the roadmap, Turtle Rock Studios also revealed that, throughout 2022, Back 4 Blood will be getting a new difficulty, new cards, a new co-op mode, melee updates, quality of life improvements, and even three expansions that’ll be available through the $40 annual pass.

While there is a good amount of content to look forward to already, at the end of the announcement it was revealed that there will be “more to share about Back 4 Blood in the coming weeks,” so we shouldn’t be waiting too long for more details.