With Back 4 Blood’s currently closed, soon to be open, beta underway, players are discovering that Turtle Rock Studio’s Ridden aren’t just problematic because they’re trying to eat your face.

Zombies are often not seen as the most upstanding members of society, but throughout Back 4 Blood’s ongoing closed beta, it appears that they’re a little worse than usual, as a few users on Twitter have noticed that they’re saying things that they shouldn’t, specifically the n-word.

As a result of what’s believed to be some faulty audio, Twitter user and Twitch streamer HomBKE caught one of the zombies screaming the slur while charming towards him, before swiftly gunning it down while asking “what did you call me?”

These zombies a different breed pic.twitter.com/1GMXlsSYse — Da Homma (@HomBKE) August 6, 2021

WB Games have been quick to issue a statement to explain what’s going on and that this line definitely shouldn’t be happening. Speaking to Kotaku, the publisher wrote that “our team has been made aware of offensive language that can be heard when playing the game. This was not recorded or ever intended to be part of our gameplay.”

According to the provided statement from the Back 4 Blood publisher, “The audio is a result of two different Ridden growls that are playing simultaneously and when heard together sound like that word.”

Thankfully, WB Games and Turtle Rock Studio’s are pledging to fix these problematic zombies, as the statement continues to say that they’re “working diligently to fix this issue, which should be completed either in time for the Beta, or when the game launches.” Hopefully, this issue can be resolved before the start of the beta later this week, as it’s definitely not what you want to hear while playing the game.

Back 4 Blood’s open beta kicks off later this week on August 12th and it’ll be available until August 16th. Back 4 Blood is currently set to launch on October 12th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Steam, and the Epic Store. Back 4 Blood will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One.