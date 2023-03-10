Azure OpenAI Service now includes ChatGPT

After promising to add ChatGPT to Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft finally announced this Thursday that it is now available for customers.

In January, the software company announced the plan to integrate ChatGPT into Azure OpenAI Service in order to allow its customers to “apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives.” Today’s announcement officially confirms the arrival of the ChatGPT to Azure OpenAI Service, which will cost $0.002/1k tokens. Nonetheless, the Redmond company noted that the billing for all ChatGPT usage starts on March 13. Also, given that the service has a limited access framework and is still limited, those who wish to access ChatGPT need to apply for special access.

ChatGPT joins other AI models already included in the Azure OpenAI Service, such as Dall-E 2, GPT-3.5, Codex, and other large language models. According to Microsoft, the addition of ChatGPT to the service opens a boatload of possibilities for customers who want to integrate AI into their businesses.

“Now with ChatGPT in preview in Azure OpenAI Service, developers can integrate custom AI-powered experiences directly into their own applications, including enhancing existing bots to handle unexpected questions, recapping call center conversations to enable faster customer support resolutions, creating new ad copy with personalized offers, automating claims processing, and more,” Eric Boyd, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s AI platform. “Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises.”

Microsoft already uses Azure OpenAI for its different consumer and enterprise products, including GitHub Copilot, Teams Premium, and Bing chatbot. Aside from this, the company announced further integration of AI tech into its other services by introducing Dynamics 365 Copilot, which covers Dynamics 365 Sales, Viva Sales, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Microsoft Supply Chain Center.