August 2020 Games with Gold includes Red Faction 2 and more

Following on from yesterday’s reveal of the August 2020 PlayStation Plus games, Microsoft has now revealed their lineup of August 2020 Games with Gold titles.

While not as immediately impressive as Sony’s offerings, the August 2020 Games with Gold lineup isn’t bad. There’s some cool titles in the August 2020 Games with Gold collection for Xbox Live subscribers, but we doubt they’ll blow your socks off. Well, if you have any socks on. Otherwise, we doubt they’ll blow your feet off.

Anyways, August 2020 Games with Gold:

Red Faction II

Twenty-second century Earth. Five years after the rebellion on Mars. For the last 15 years, Sopot, the corrupt dictator, has oppressed the people of the Commonwealth. His relentless pursuit of unification with the neighboring United Republic has left the country soaked in unnecessary bloodshed and poverty.

MX Unleashed

Rainbow Studios returns to its heritage to bring the definitive next-generation off-road game to life. Featuring enormous free world environments and an extensive racing career mode, MX Unleashed is one big off-road playground. If you want more intense action, battle it out with a monster truck, helicopter, or bi-plane!

Portal Knights

Join this cooperative, 3D sandbox action RPG to level up your character, craft epic weapons, conquer enemies in real-time, and build almost anything! Craft your adventure. Forge your hero. Become the ultimate Portal Knight!

Override: Mech City Brawl