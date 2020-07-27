Do you want to hear about the PlayStation Plus August 2020 games? Well I’m here to tell you about the PlayStation Plus August 2020 games. If you’re wondering why I keep saying “PlayStation Plus August 2020 games”, I suggest you Google SEO. It’s a pain in the behind.
Anyways, here’s the games:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Relive the epic single-player Campaign from the 2009 blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, remastered for a new generation in true high-definition.
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign has been fully remastered with improved textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting and much more.
Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!
Source: Sony