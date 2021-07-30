Microsoft is in the process of readying the Surface Duo 2 for a launch in the September-October timeframe, meaning we’re quite close to the launch date. So, this is the perfect time for the company to start clearing stocks on the first-generation Surface Duo, and this is exactly what the Redmond tech firm is doing.

The AT&T Surface Duo(128GB) is now available at a new low of $389. While the asking price of the Duo was exorbitant at launch, the price has come down significantly in the last couple of months. So, this is the best opportunity for you to buy one in case you haven’t already. You can buy the Surface Duo smartphone here from BuyDig to get the device at a price point of $389.

However, it’s worth noting that the discount may not last forever and, therefore, if you’re considering buying the dual-display Surface Duo, you should cash in on the deal right now.

Talking about the specs of the Duo, it’s powered by Snapdragon 855 coupled with 8GB of RAM. The dual-screen device has 128GB/256GB of storage, a 3577mAh battery, and is based on Android 10(eligible for Android 11 update). It features a 5.6-inch display with a screen resolution of 2700 x 1800 pixels. You can see the full specs of the dual-screen phone here.