ASUS announces Zenbook 17 Fold, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop

At CES 2022, ASUS today announced Zenbook 17 Fold, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. The Zenbook 17 Fold features a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two 3:2 12.5-inch 1920×1280 displays. The foldable display is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, supports 100% DCI-P3 gamut and Dolby Vision HDR certified. You can use it with ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad for regular typing experience.

Zenbook 17 Fold features Dolby Atmos with quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified sound system. The HD IR camera supports Windows Hello and the new Intel Visual Sensing Controller chip enables features such as user-presence detection. It comes with an integrated color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature; and a 5 MP webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction technology for clearer video calls.

The laptop is powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7 U-Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, with fast charging support of the 75 Wh battery.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for purchase in the mid-year of 2022.

