During their latest earnings call, Ubisoft has revealed that their mysterious Assassin’s Creed Infinity won’t be free-to-play as it’s a “huge game.”

During the earnings call, which was spotted and transcribed by Gamespot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot matter of factly stated that “it’s not going to be a free-to-play [game]” when he spoke to investors.

“This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It’s going to be very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all the other Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements that they love,” Guillemot went on to explain.

“So it’s going to be a huge game. But with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past.”

As if it’s any surprise from the name of it, Assassin’s Creed Infinity is sounding a lot like an Assassin’s Creed game believe it or not, and at this point, that’s pretty much all that we know about it. The little information that we do have points to this new game being run on a live service model, with it also tying previous series entries together.

It was only a few months ago, after all, that Ubisoft even confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity was real, stating that the game is “early-in-development.” As a result, we likely won’t be hearing anything about it soon, as a release isn’t expected until 2024.