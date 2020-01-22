Apple’s low cost iPhone will be launched in March

Back in 2016, Apple announced iPhone SE, an affordable smartphone starting at $399. However, Apple did not release any updated version of the device in the following years. Last year, we saw reports that Apple is planning to release a successor to iPhone SE in Q1 2020.

Today, Bloomberg reported that Apple will start the production of this low-cost iPhone in February and Apple will launch the device in March. Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. will be assembling this low-cost iPhone.

Apple’s upcoming low-cost iPhone will feature 4.7-inch LCD display and will look like the existing iPhone 8 device with TouchID. Internally, the iPhone SE2 will be powered by the Apple A13 processor that’s used in the latest iPhone 11 series. It will also feature 3GB LPDDR4X RAM allowing all the latest apps to run comfortably in this low cost device. There will be 64GB and 128GB storage options. And consumers can choose the device from Space Gray, Silver and Red color options. Like the iPhone SE, the iPhone SE2 is expected to be priced at $399.

Source: Bloomberg