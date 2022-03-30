Losing your phone is a headache, but knowing that someone who has physical possession of the handset has access to it is a bigger problem. Apple answers that by implementing a new rule that now mandates all repair technicians across all Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers to turn down the request for an iPhone repair if it is reported missing. The information was divulged by MacRumors after acquiring an internal memo of the company last Monday.

According to the memo, the technicians would be able to determine the status of the iPhone through the reports in the GSMA device registry, which is a global registry on behalf of the mobile industry and associated vertical sectors. It permits owners of different devices to indicate the status of their devices in the event of loss, theft, and fraud. Device owners who lost their iPhones can report them as missing, and people of authority will use the GSMA to indicate the new status of the phone reported. After that, the Apple technician will see the information about the missing device on their MobileGenius or GSX systems.

This new instruction for the Apple technicians will join the earlier rules in Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers that refuse repairs of phones if the individual can’t disable the device’s Activation Lock or provide any proof that they actually own the device. Add to that, the company is already refusing repairs of phones if the person can’t deactivate the Find My iPhone.

The set of instructions that Apple technicians need to follow is meant to deter iPhone thefts and prevent providing service to individuals who do not actually own the units. Apple, however, is still mum about this and still hasn’t officially discussed it with the public.