Just weeks after the launch of their latest budget smartphone, the iPhone SE (2022), Apple is reportedly already cutting production by 20 percent.

Despite the latest iPhone SE (2022) coming equipped with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity, it now seems that there’s diminished demand for the surprisingly affordable almost budget phone as Nikkei Asia reports production is already being cut.

In their report Nikkei Asia, state that, surprisingly, this reduction in production isn’t due to the recent temporary shutdown of the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, or the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors, however both of these events likely haven’t been helping matters.

Instead, Nikkei Asia states that the cut production quotas are instead due to consumers simply not being interested in the iPhone SE (2022) with its updated specs crammed into the same ageing iPhone 8 that we’ve seen time and time again.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is now expected that Apple will ship between 15 and 20 million iPhone SE (2022)’s this year, a dramatic reduction from their previous estimations which claimed that between 25 and 30 million units would be shipped this year.