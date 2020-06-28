Apple Watch will feel faster with the upcoming watchOS 7 release

At WWDC, Apple announced the upcoming watchOS 7 update coming to Apple Watch this fall. This update comes with several new features such as shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, additional workout types including dance and a new hearing health feature.

In addition to the major features, watchOS 7 also comes with some performance improvements to make the overall experience faster. Apple Watch now doesn’t wait for a second click before starting a digital crown click animation. And if a second click is detected, it just chains in the new animation and transitions smoothly. Check out the new experience in the video below.

I just realized why watchOS 7 feels so fast: it doesn’t wait for a second click before starting a digital crown click animation. And if a second click is detected, it just chains in the new animation and transitions smoothly ??? I wish iPhones w/ home buttons worked like that pic.twitter.com/FNxEqJySii — Felix Lapalme (@lap_felix) June 27, 2020

Check out the watchOS 7 experince when you press the side button.

Actually the animation trick is even more obvious with the side button (and maybe a little confusing but still worth it imo) pic.twitter.com/jVXFsfaU1a — Felix Lapalme (@lap_felix) June 27, 2020

Source: Apple