Apple Watch will feel faster with the upcoming watchOS 7 release

by Pradeep

 

Apple watchOS 7

At WWDC, Apple announced the upcoming watchOS 7 update coming to Apple Watch this fall. This update comes with several new features such as shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, additional workout types including dance and a new hearing health feature.

In addition to the major features, watchOS 7 also comes with some performance improvements to make the overall experience faster. Apple Watch now doesn’t wait for a second click before starting a digital crown click animation. And if a second click is detected, it just chains in the new animation and transitions smoothly. Check out the new experience in the video below.

Check out the watchOS 7 experince when you press the side button.

Source: Apple

