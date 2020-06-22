The biggest missing feature of the Apple Watch is sleep tracking, with a number of 3rd party applications arising to plug the hole.

Today at WWDC Apple finally announced a native solution which brings a battery-efficient sleep tracking app to the smartwatch.

The update will also be bringing a number of other improvements.

The full changelog includes:

  • Built-in sleep tracking with iPhone integration
  • New workout types including Dance, Core Training, Functional Strength Training, and Cool Down
  • Activity app renamed Fitness
  • Apple Maps now contains cycling routes in select cities
  • Two new watch faces including a new Chronograph face with a tachometer and an XL face
  • Watch face sharing between Apple Watches
  • Multiple complications per app for third-party apps
  • Hand wash detection and countdown timers

The update will become available to developers today and will enter public beta in July.

