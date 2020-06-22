The biggest missing feature of the Apple Watch is sleep tracking, with a number of 3rd party applications arising to plug the hole.

Today at WWDC Apple finally announced a native solution which brings a battery-efficient sleep tracking app to the smartwatch.

The update will also be bringing a number of other improvements.

The full changelog includes:

Built-in sleep tracking with iPhone integration

New workout types including Dance, Core Training, Functional Strength Training, and Cool Down

Activity app renamed Fitness

Apple Maps now contains cycling routes in select cities

Two new watch faces including a new Chronograph face with a tachometer and an XL face

Watch face sharing between Apple Watches

Multiple complications per app for third-party apps

Hand wash detection and countdown timers

The update will become available to developers today and will enter public beta in July.

Via 9to5Google