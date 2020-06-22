The biggest missing feature of the Apple Watch is sleep tracking, with a number of 3rd party applications arising to plug the hole.
Today at WWDC Apple finally announced a native solution which brings a battery-efficient sleep tracking app to the smartwatch.
The update will also be bringing a number of other improvements.
The full changelog includes:
- Built-in sleep tracking with iPhone integration
- New workout types including Dance, Core Training, Functional Strength Training, and Cool Down
- Activity app renamed Fitness
- Apple Maps now contains cycling routes in select cities
- Two new watch faces including a new Chronograph face with a tachometer and an XL face
- Watch face sharing between Apple Watches
- Multiple complications per app for third-party apps
- Hand wash detection and countdown timers
The update will become available to developers today and will enter public beta in July.
Via 9to5Google
