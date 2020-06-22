Apple to launch AirPods 3 next year with AirPods Pro-like design

Last year, Apple announced AirPods Pro, the premium version of AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation and in-ear design. The Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit. And the Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them.

Today, TF Securities analyst Kuo reported that Apple will continue to sell the current generation AirPods this year and will introduce new generation AirPods 3 in the first half of 2021. The AirPods 3 launching in 2021 will come with a design that is similar to the current AirPods Pro.

In order to further increase the sales of AirPods, Apple will not include Earpods (Apple’s wired earphones) in the iPhone 12 box. To attract customers, Apple will introduce some sort of promotion for AirPods during the iPhone 12 launch.

via: 9to5mac