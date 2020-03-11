New Apple ad highlights Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode features of AirPods Pro

Apple today published a new ad highlighting the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode features of the AirPods Pro.

The Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit. This removes background noise to offer personalized superior noise-canceling experience. And the Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them. Users can switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes by using the innovative force sensor on the stem.

AirPods Pro features:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

“The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, during the launch.

