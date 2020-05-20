Report: To improve AirPods sales, Apple will not include earphones with iPhone 12

Apple AirPods is one of the most successful mobile accessories in the market right now. Apple is generating billions in revenue through AirPods every year. In order to further increase the sales of AirPods, Apple has a new plan. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today reported that Apple will not include Earpods (Apple’s wired earphones) in the iPhone 12 box. Basically, if earphones are not included in the box, at least half of the customers will consider buying AirPods. To attract customers, Apple may even introduce some sort of promotion for AirPods during the iPhone 12 launch.

We recently reported about iPhone 12 series pricing. The base model iPhone 12 will come with two rear cameras and will feature a 5.1-inch OLED display. It’ll cost $649, which is less than the price of the base model of the One Plus 8(currently at $699). If you manage to pay $100 more, you’ll be able to purchase the $749 iPhone 12 Max that features a slightly bigger 6.1-inch OLED display and two rear cameras. On the other hand, the Pro model with three rear cameras with support for LiDAR, short for Light Detection and Ranging, and the same 6.1-inch display will cost you $999. Lastly, the Pro Max model will feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and the same camera technology as the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost $1,099.

Source: AppleInsider