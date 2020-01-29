Apple to launch a high-end Bluetooth headphone, wireless charging mat, AirTags and more in first half of 2020

Apple’s product lineup for the first half of 2020 got leaked today. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today reported that Apple is planning to launch a high-end Bluetooth headphone, a wireless charging mat, AirTags, new iPad Pro model, updated MacBook Air/MacBook Pro and more in first half of this year. You already know some information about these upcoming Apple products, read about them below.

iPhone SE2:

Apple’s upcoming low-cost iPhone will feature 4.7-inch LCD display and will look like the existing iPhone 8 device with TouchID. Internally, the iPhone SE2 will be powered by the Apple A13 processor that’s used in the latest iPhone 11 series. It will also feature 3GB LPDDR4X RAM allowing all the latest apps to run comfortably in this low cost device. There will be 64GB and 128GB storage options. And consumers can choose the device from Space Gray, Silver and Red color options. Like the iPhone SE, the iPhone SE2 is expected to be priced at $399 and will be available in March.

AirTags:

AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to items such as your keys and other valuables, and using your iPhone, you can find your valuables easily when lost. AirTags are powered by the new U1 chip found in the latest iPhone 11 series that uses Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness. The image below purports to show an upcoming addition to Apple’s new ‘Find My’ app, with a new tab for ‘Items’ where the current tab has only ‘People’ and ‘Devices’.

iPad Pro 2020:

The new iPad Pros will be coming in two sizes- 11-inches and 12.9-inches. The dimensions of the 11-inch iPad Pro will be 48 x 178.6 x 5.9mm (7.8mm including rear camera bump). Both the iPads will be powered by A13x SoC and they will come with 3D ToF sensors on the back.

via: Macrumors