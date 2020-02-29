Clearview AI has been in hot waters for the last couple of weeks. The company that promised to provide a safe way for law enforcement to find criminals has been under the radar for malpractice. The company has also forced lawmakers to work on proper legislation to govern the use of facial recognition technology in different fields.

Now, the company is in hot waters for violating Apple’s TOS. Clearview AI used their Apple developer account to distribute the software to law enforcement agencies to bypass Apple’s App Store. Clearview had distributed the app to over 2,200 clients which included Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Macy’s, Walmart, and National Basketball Association (NBA). This violated Apple’s requirements which allow a company to distribute apps within the said company. Apple’s Enterprise Developer Program has a requirement which says that organizations “may not use, distribute or otherwise make your internal use applications available to any third parties in any way.” Apple’s spokesperson said Clearview has 14 days to respond back to Apple.

We are in contact with Apple and working on complying with their terms and conditions. The app can not be used without a valid Clearview account. A user can download the app, but not perform any searches without proper authorization and credentials. – Hoan Ton-That, CEO, Clearview AI

Clearview AI is not the first company that has gotten into trouble for violating this requirement. Last year, both Google and Facebook had their Enterprise license suspended because they distributed apps to third-parties to bypass Apple Store.

Via CNet