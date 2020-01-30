Apple now rolling out redesigned Maps with better coverage and data for all users in the US

Back in June 2019, Apple announced the preview of iOS 13 which came with an all-new Apple Maps experience. Apple revealed its plans to add all the key features that are already available on Google Maps. Today, Apple announced that it is rolling out the redesigned Maps with better coverage and data, more precise addresses and detailed land cover for all users in the US. Apple will also bring this updated Maps experience to Europe in the coming months. Learn more about the new features below.
- Look Around: Maps offers interactive street-level imagery with high-resolution, 3D photography and smooth and seamless transitions through major cities with Look Around. Customers from anywhere in the world can navigate through New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston and Oahu, with many more places to come.
- Collections: Users can easily build and share lists of their favorite restaurants, places they want to visit or top sites for their next big vacation using Collections.
- One-Tap Navigation: Customers get quick and easy navigation to the places they visit every day with Favorites. Whether it’s home, work, the gym or school, users can simply tap and go once it’s in Favorites on the launch screen.
- Real-time transit information gives detailed transit schedules, live departure times, arrival times, the current location of a bus or train en route, and system connections to help plan a journey. Maps also includes important real-time information like outages. Real-time transit is available in many cities across the world including the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles and, starting today, in Miami, with many more cities to come.
- Share ETA sends an estimated time of arrival to family, friends or coworkers with a simple tap. The receiver can follow along on the journey, and Maps will even update them with a revised estimate for when the traveler is arriving if a significant delay occurs.
- Flight status uses on-device Siri intelligence to scan for information stored in Mail, Calendar or Wallet and proactively serves flight information for terminals, gate locations and departure times, as well as flight changes or cancellations for upcoming travel.
- Indoor Maps for airports and malls makes it possible for users to get the most out of their next trip or shopping excursion. By simply opening the Maps app, users can see what level they’re on, restroom locations and even which stores and restaurants are open.
- Siri Natural Language Guidance provides more natural-sounding directions that are even easier to follow, such as “At the next traffic light, turn left.” Siri Natural Language Guidance is available across the United States.
- Flyover offers a way to see select major metro areas with photo-realistic, immersive 3D views. Users can move their device through space to experience a city from above, or explore in high resolution as they zoom, pan, tilt and rotate around the city and its landmarks. Flyover is available in more than 350 cities.
Source: Apple
