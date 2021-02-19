We reported in November on a rumour that Apple was already working on the next generation of its Apple M1 processor, the Apple M1x.

Apple M1X: -12 Cores. – 8 performance cores. – 4 high efficiency cores. – Coming first on a MacBook Pro

16” unveiling as a press release. – According to a source who used a prototype, “if you think M1 is fast, you haven’t seen M1X”. -Name isn’t final though. pic.twitter.com/tpBhXpDCad — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) November 22, 2020

Now a leaked benchmark at CPU-Monkey appears to confirm that rumour.

The information also appears to confirm the details of the earlier leak.

The new chip will use a Big-small architecture, with 8 high-performance “Fire Storm” cores and 4 “Ice Storm” cores for lighter tasks. This is up from 8 cores (4 of each type) in the Apple M1 processor.

Reportedly the GPU is even better, now featuring a 16-core GPU with 256 execution units.

The Apple M1X will also feature an increased TDP of 35W-45W,and support for up to 32GB of LPDDR4X memory and PCIe 4.0 storage.

The new chip is apparently heading to the 16-inch Macbook Pro, which may be a relief to Macbook buyers, given that the only difference between the Macbook Air and 13 inch Macbook Pro chipset was how much cooling it had.

The leaker claims their source said: “if you think M1 is fast, you haven’t seen M1X”.

If true, the news should give Intel even more reason to market against Apple.

via Techradar