After 15 years of partnering with Intel Apple is once again going its own way with its own processors, with their new Apple M1 range of laptops and small PCs.

With their fading allegiance, Intel has now started marketing against Apple, and have posted some interesting marketing tweets promoting PCs over Macs.

Only a PC can power scientists and gamers alike. #GoPC — Intel (@intel) February 10, 2021

The first suggests that only Intel laptops are suitable for both work and play.

Only a PC offers tablet mode, touch screen and stylus capabilities in a single device. #GoPC — Intel (@intel) February 2, 2021

The next is a bit more nebulous, suggesting only Windows laptops work as both tablets and PCs, though what this has to do with processors seems unclear.

The tweets link this video by Jon Rettinger, extolling the wonders of Intel new Ev-certified laptops.

It seems now that Macs no longer have Intel inside Apple has made new enemies.

via onMSFT