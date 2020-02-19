Apple’s low-cost iPhone is still believed to be launching this quarter, which means its about high time the proper leaks start.

We may have seen the first, with a hands-on video of a device which is claimed to be the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE2 being posted on Tiktok.

The device does match the description of a combination of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 5, but of course, it could as easily be a fake device, of which there are many in China.

The so-called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE2 would feature iPhone 8 internals, a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick bezels and a Touch ID/ Home button and be powered by the Apple A13 processor that’s used in the latest iPhone 11 series.

It would also have 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64 GB and 128 GB storage options, with Space Gray, Silver and Red colour options.

What do our readers think of this candidate? Let us know below.

Via Pocketnow.