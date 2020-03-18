Apple introduces refreshed iPhone cases, Watch bands, and iPad cases

Earlier today, Apple announced the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, and along with it, Apple has refreshed its accessories for the Apple users. The new line of accessories include iPhone silicon cases, Apple Watch bands and iPad cases. You can head below to check out the new cases and other accessories for Apple devices.

Gallery

The new accessories will be available for Apple customers on Apple’s online store. Unfortunately, Apple has closed the stores indefinitely so you won’t be able to check these out in-person. That said, if you are looking to get one, then you can do so from Apple’s online store.

Via MacRumors