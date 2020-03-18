Apple announces updated MacBook Air with improved performance starting at $999

Apple today announced the updated MacBook Air with improved performance, new Magic Keyboard and double the storage. The design of the MacBook Air remains the same. The unibody wedge design now comes in three finishes — gold, silver and space gray.

For the first time, Apple is offering quad-core processors in MacBook Air 10th-generation. With Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, MacBook Air 2020 can deliver 2x performance when compared to last generation MacBook Air. Also, with the updated Intel Iris Plus Graphics, the new gen MacBook Air delivers 80 percent faster graphics.

Based on the feedback from customers, Apple has replaced the keyboard in MacBook Air with the new Magic Keyboard. This new keyboard features redesigned scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm of key travel.

Previously, the entry level MacBook Air came with 128GB storage. But this new gen MacBook Air model now starts with 256GB of storage. And you can configure up to a 2TB SSD.

Other features of MacBook Air:

A three-mic array for more clear voice capture for FaceTime calls with friends and family.

The industry-best Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and multi-touch navigation.

Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and video output in a single connector.

Support for up to a 6K external display, a first for MacBook Air.

Advanced stereo speakers for immersive, wide stereo sound for activities like watching Apple TV+ content or playing games in Apple Arcade.

The new Apple MacBook Air starts at $999, and $899 for education. You can order it today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. MacBook Air will be available in Apple stores starting next week.

Source: Apple