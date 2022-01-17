Apple digital car key feature will soon support Hyundai Genesis cars

In 2020, Apple added digital car keys feature on iOS. BMW was the first car company to add support for iOS-based digital keys. This feature allowed users to tap their iPhone to unlock their BMW cars. Last year, digital car keys got better with support for Ultra Wideband technology. With this improvement, users were able to unlock and start their supported vehicle without removing their iPhone from a pocket or bag.

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Apple is now planning to expand digital car key feature to select Hyundai Genesis cars this year. This feature is expected to roll out in Summer.

Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) is an organization focused on enabling seamless mobile device-to-vehicle connectivity. CCC members include Samsung, Apple, Audi, BMW, General Motors, HYUNDAI, Volkswagen, LG Electronics, Panasonic and others. Back in 2018, CCC released Digital Key Release 1.0 specification which allows drivers to download the digital key onto their smart devices and use it for any vehicle.

Source: Bloomberg