Apple will announce move to ARM-based Macs at WWDC this month

Microsoft has been making ARM-powered PCs since the 2012 Surface RT, and rumors of an Apple PC powered by an ARM chip has been going on nearly as long, with the last strong rumor being an ARM-powered iMac in 2017. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi first Kuo reported in February that Apple is working on an ARM-powered MacBook. In March, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple has plans to release multiple MacBooks and iMacs based on ARM processors in 2021.

Today, Bloomberg reported that Apple will officially announce move to ARM-based Macs at WWDC this month. This will allow developers to optimize their existing apps for upcoming ARM-based Mac hardware. Even though Apple will be using the same A-series chipsets for future Macs, Macs will still run the macOS operating system rather than the iOS.

The upcoming ARM-processors for Macs will offer better graphics and AI performance when compared to Intel processors. Also, ARM chips are much more power efficient than Intel processors. This will allow Apple to build thin and light MacBooks in the future. TSMC will be manufacturing the new Mac processors later this year using a 5-nanometer production process.

Source: Bloomberg