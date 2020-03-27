Apple to launch several MacBooks and iMacs with ARM Processors in 2021

Microsoft has been making ARM-powered PCs since the 2012 Surface RT, and rumors of an Apple PC powered by an ARM chip has been going on nearly as long, with the last strong rumour being an ARM-powered iMac in 2017. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in February that Apple is working on an ARM-powered MacBook.

Today, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple has plans to release multiple MacBooks and iMacs based on ARM processors in 2021. Apple is switching to its own ARM processors from Intel processors because of several reasons. The first main advantage is that Apple can now release updated MacBooks and iMacs based on its own roadmap without relying on Intel’s processor roadmap. Second, Apple will be able to save 40 – 60 percent in processor costs. Third, Apple can take advantage of the efficiency of ARM processors to deliver great mobile PCs with huge battery life and graphics performance.

Apple will start shipping ARM-based MacBooks in the fourth quarter of 2020.

via: Macrumors