Microsoft has been making ARM-powered laptops since the 2012 Surface RT, and rumours of an Apple PC powered by an ARM chip has been going on nearly as long, with the last strong rumour being an ARM-powered iMac in 2017.

Now the rumour has come round again, with reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reporting that Apple is working on an ARM-powered MacBook.

The laptops will use Apple’s most advanced 5nm processor, set to power this year’s iPhone and mini-LED iPad.

According to Kuo, the ARM-powered laptop will only arrive in the first half of 2021 however, which is sure to annoy those who want the most up to date processor on their computer.

It’s not clear if Apple will use this opportunity to make cheaper MacBooks or cellular-enabled them, but we are sure Apple will tell us at length how they once again re-invented the laptop.

via Neowin