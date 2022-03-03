Apple has announced the latest event to be virtually broadcast from their Apple Park campus, promising to reveal “peek performance” at 10 AM PST on March 8th.

Apple has not yet officially confirmed what innovations and updates we’ll see during this event, however, it is widely believed that the show will primarily focus on a new iPhone, the iPhone SE 3, and a new iPad Air.

Alongside the reveal of new portable devices, which a reportedly set to feature 5G connectivity and upgraded internals, Apple is also said to be planning a refreshed line of Mac devices, which will feature Apple-designed chips rather than Intel CPUs.

While there aren’t nearly as many rumours pointing towards its existence, it’s also possible that we might see a refreshed HomePod during the event, one which includes a screen to display information on rather than a swirling array of lights.

As you may have noticed, Apple appears to have been very careful in their spelling of “peek” in one of their many announcements for the event, and we don’t think this is just a mistake that has miraculously slipped through the cracks of the company’s stellar quality assurance.

While we won’t know exactly what Apple has in store until the event next week, it’s possible that this spelling of “peek” is hinting at the announcement, or at least a showcase, of the company’s upcoming augmented reality glasses or virtual reality headset.