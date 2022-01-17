Pretty much every reliable tipster is claiming that the next-generation iPhone SE, which is rumored to be called iPhone SE Plus, will be very similar to the iPhone SE 2020 model and that it’ll go official this year. However, the iPhone SE 3 will mimic the iPhone 11 design, and it may be coming next year, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants(DSCC).

Last year, Young claimed that the iPhone SE 3 would be released in 2024 and would feature an LCD display between 5.7 and 6.1 inches. As it turns out Apple may have a change of heart and is now looking to prepone the official launch of the iPhone SE 3. Add to that, but Apple may have settled on the 5.7-inch LCD display for the SE 3, according to Young.

The DSCC also reiterates that the next-generation iPhone SE will be called iPhone SE Plus and will become the most affordable iPhone to offer 5G for connectivity.

So for those wanting to replace their old iPhone SE with a new one may want to wait a year instead of switching to the iPhone SE Plus. However, if Apple wants to again push the SE 3 to 2024, then it’ll be a different story.

If you own the 2020 model or older and are thinking of upgrading to the newer iPhone SE model., would you wait another year for the SE 3 to arrive or switch to the Plus model that’s coming this year? Let’s know your thoughts down the comments.