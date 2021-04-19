The gorgeous new cinematic reveals the backstory of the next character joining Apex Legends’ roster Valkrie.

Having previously been datamined to give us an idea of her loadout, we now know a little bit more about the upcoming Valkyrie what she’s bringing to the table.

From the datamine, we know that she’s Apex Legends’ very own mini Northstar titan from the Titanfall series, with her VTOL jets passive, cluster mine tactical, and new Skyward ultimate that initiates a skydive with her teammates. Though bring a datamine, this might all change by the time she releases.

Alongside the cinematic, EA also updated us with more news on what’s to come in Apex Legends Season Nine, with an infested Olympus where “An infestation has sprung loose, strangling the city with roots and natural growths.” Which should shake up the gameplay of the map.

As even more good news, there will also a new weapon introduced, the mighty “Bocek Bow” which is “A powerful and deadly weapon, for those with the skill to wield it. Capable of inflicting tremendous damage at medium range” which sounds like a great time to use, and it also looks pretty snazzy!

In the gorgeous Stories from the Outlands cinematic, we see the daughter of a Northstar titan pilot, who goes by their callsign Valkyrie, who has some justifiable grievances with Titanfall 2 antagonist Kuben Blisk.

As her father’s friend and the guy who’s at fault for his death, she’s been tracking him down to give him a real good talking to before storming off with his ticket into the Apex games and making her gear out of her father’s old titan.

The trailer ends with “Coming May 4” which might well be the release date for Season 9, if not a lot more information about when it is set to release.

While Respawns properties have been brought closer than ever with Valkyrie, it’s unlikely we’ll see any actual titans due to balance issues, but there are plenty of other interesting mechanics that could make their way over.

All we need now is some details on Titanfall 3, pretty please Respawn?