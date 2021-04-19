Pariah is the latest in leaked Apex Legends to be joining the roster, though Valkyrie might pip her to the post.

Leaked onto Twitter by Biast12, we’ve been given a glimpse at a new Legend Pariah, through her abilities.

Pariah looks to be filling in another mixed support role with her tactical and passive ability, though her ultimate turns things a little more onto the offensive.

The passive ability is a thrown sonar grenade that reveals enemies in its area of effect, lasting for 15 seconds, more than enough time to turn the tide on a fight with new information.

Her passive “Aplomb Training” lets her see enemy health bars, so there’ll be either much more or much less screaming about leaving someone one hit away from death.

Her passive also makes her immune to her ultimate ability, Sacrificial Romantic, which actives as SDM device, “releasing a flurry of steam in all directions” while becoming unable to move. Anyone caught in the radius will have burn damage done right through their shields.

Biast12 also revealed some legendary skin names, though these can be changed very easily, as they confess. For the time being at least, the skin names are: “Secret Service, Lost Archive, Phantom Edge, Chimera”.

Pariah activates a SDM device releasing a flurry of steam in all directions but becomes unable to move, Steam causes burn damage directly to health Tactical and Passive under this tweet??? pic.twitter.com/qp7xpB8cP3 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 14, 2021

While this is a lot of interesting information about a new contender within Apex Legends, the freshly revealed Valkyrie should be joining the roster first, who’s set to being in an Auto Titan from Respawn’s other series, Titanfall.