Earlier this week, we covered the first renders of what might be the Google Pixel 5. While the jury is still out on the design choices made by Google, we know for sure that there will be a Pixel 5.

However, a new leak has now confirmed the existence of Pixel 5. A new comment was made on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) that mentions “Pixel 5”. The comment referenced a device codenamed “bramble” running on Linux kernel 4.19. We have seen rumours in the past referencing codenames “redfin”, “sunfish”, and bramble” which are all Google’s upcoming Pixel devices.

Having bounds sanitizer, which is a part of UBSan, turned on for sources under arch/x86/kernel/apic/ produces unbootable cuttlefish image. I didn’t try to narrow it down to specific .c files. Bounds sanitizer in arch/arm64/kernel/cpufeature.c makes image unbootable for Pixel 4 at 4.14 kernel. I didn’t have a chance to test it on Pixel 5 with 4.19, and preemptively disabling UBSan there now to ensure bootability.

Google is also working on a mid-range Pixel 4a which will be powered by Snapdragon 730. Apart from that, there will also be a Pixel device running on Snapdragon 765 SoC. Google is rumoured to announce mid-range Pixel devices soon and will be launching the flagship Pixel 5 series in October of 2020.