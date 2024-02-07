Annoying bug removes vertical scroll bar on Microsoft Teams, users complain

The annoying bugs that cause this also creep up to the new Teams app.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular collaboration apps around, but if there’s one thing that users complain is how its vertical scroll bar somehow goes away from the app due to bugs, one way or another.

The vertical scroll bar is that one thin bar located on the right side of the window (or sometimes at the bottom on mobile devices) that allows you to navigate up and down through content within the application.

Folks over at Windows Report said that this problem can be solved by either clearing Teams cache, running the Windows Store apps troubleshooter, or running the Teams app in compatibility mode. If this problem persists in the new Teams app, you can also try to revert back to the classic Teams.

Microsoft promises that the new Teams app, which became generally available back in October last year, is a lot lighter and more stable.

Speaking of which, there have been a lot of improvements here and there coming to Teams.

We previously reported that Microsoft is looking to shrink Teams’ meeting links so that it’s more shareable among users. The company is also looking to bring QR code support so you can just scan it through your phone’s camera to join a Teams meeting.